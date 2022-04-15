The new position helps accelerate Northrop's Exclusive Continuing Education Program NorthropU.
BETHANY BEACH, Del., April 15, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Northrop Realty, an award-winning real estate brokerage, announces it has hired Juli Giles as Director of Career Development. Juli is the latest addition to Northrop Realty's rapidly expanding leadership team.
Before joining Northrop Realty, Juli managed several dynamic education programs in the banking industry for 15 years and led continuing education classes in real estate for 18 years. As the current Vice-Chairperson for the Education Advisory Board of the Delaware Real Estate Commission and the Professional Development Committee for the Delaware Association of REALTORS, her passion for helping others achieve career success continues. In addition, she actively participates in Professional Development forums for Leading Real Estate Companies of the World and The Realty Alliance.
"We are excited and proud to have Juli Giles bring her extensive real estate education experience to Northrop Realty as we continue to grow NorthropU, our exclusive continuing education program, for our agents and employees to THRIVE in their careers," said Creig Northrop, founder and CEO of Northrop Realty. "We welcome her to our like-minded leadership team, where we share the same passion for delivering support to everyone in our brokerage and continuing our future-forward approach."
As Director of Career Development, Juli will provide senior-level leadership in NorthropU's curriculum development, corporate training, and best-in-class strategic initiatives for agents to increase their business and employees to further their growth and career.
"Northrop Realty is focused on investing in cutting-edge technology and continued education," said Juli Giles, Director of Career Development at Northrop Realty. "I am excited about the opportunity to expand the breadth of NorthropU and contribute to our agents and employees' career growth in the years to come."
Due to its unique design, Northrop Realty continues to attract top leadership talent to its custom brokerage of the future. Its ecosystem of professionals includes industry-leading educators and trainers, client care coordinators, home marketing consultants, best-in-class branding, an in-house marketing agency, Studio7, and technology designed to fuel their growth in the Mid-Atlantic.
"If you are a full-time agent looking to grow your real estate business with our award-winning full-service brokerage, don't hesitate to contact Northrop Realty at 410-531-0321 or visit our career page," said Melissa Volkmann, Director of Talent Acquisition.
About Northrop Realty
Northrop Realty, A Long & Foster Company, is a full-service brokerage representing buyers and sellers of residential real estate in Maryland, Delaware, Washington, D.C., Virginia, and Pennsylvania. As one of the region's premier brokerages, Northrop Realty is comprised of more than 325 licensed real estate professionals and over 75 employees, operating 14 brick-and-mortar office locations in Annapolis, Baltimore, Clarksville, Columbia, Ellicott City, Fallston, Frederick, Lutherville-Timonium, Phoenix, Sykesville, and West Ocean City, Maryland, and Bethany Beach, Fenwick Island, and Millsboro, Delaware. Since 2000, Northrop Realty's iconic brand and continued success is a result of its best-in-class technology, training, leadership, marketing, and robust network. As A Long & Foster Company, a subsidiary of Home Services of America, and Forbes Global Properties, Northrop Realty is proud to rank as the No. 1 specialty brokerage in the nation by RealTrends for 2019 based on closed sales volume. (http://www.northroprealty.com)
