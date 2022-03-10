NWS Weather Alert NOTE: This information is provided by the National Weather Service. Forecast may differ from local information provided by our own 69News Meteorologists

...AREAS OF FOG AND SOME BLACK ICE POSSIBLE... Areas of fog have developed overnight and with temperatures at or below freezing in some areas, slippery conditions are possible early this morning. The fog may be locally dense with visibilities less than a quarter mile in a few areas. Make sure to use caution and slow down when out driving this morning.