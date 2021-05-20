ORANGE PARK, Fla., May 20, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- NotaryLoop, which provides direct integrations that enable signing services to connect with title agency software, announced the integration of its service with Snapdocs' industry-leading digital closing platform. The integration between NotaryLoop's Gateway Service and Snapdocs enables an optimized connection between the software used by title companies and Snapdocs' scheduling platform, so title companies and notary services can easily send and schedule notary orders, and pass closing information using their existing systems.
Bespoke integrations with national title software providers can cost tens of thousands of dollars and can take months to complete. NotaryLoop's Gateway Service lets its customers integrate with multiple partners with one connection. NotaryLoop has integrations with many of the nation's largest and leading title software providers, including SoftPro, RamQuest, Qualia, ResWare, E-Closing, and Closers' Choice.
"NotaryLoop's Gateway Service provides valuable connectivity to title production systems through a simple, single integration," said Todd Maki, Head of Business Development & Partnerships for Snapdocs. "Title software integrations create significant efficiency for Snapdocs and our title partners. Notary scheduling is a critical last step in the closing process, and we want to ensure our customers have an optimized experience regardless of the software they use."
Backed by the largest mobile notary network in the U.S., Snapdocs enables title companies and signing services to easily find and schedule mobile notaries for real estate closings. By automating manual processes and integrating into existing workflows, the Snapdocs scheduling platform improves teams' efficiency while delivering a seamless borrower and partner experience.
"Snapdocs is widely known for its leading scheduling platform for settlement companies," said Anthony Birden, NotaryLoop's COO. "We're thrilled to have them as a partner, because it will provide an invaluable workflow between Snapdocs, and the title agents that connect to our Gateway."
About NotaryLoop
Notary Loop, Inc. is a real estate technology company based in Orange Park, Florida that provides a low cost, digital connection that links title and escrow companies to notary vendors. NotaryLoop's API (Application Programming Interface) allows settlement companies that use SoftPro, RamQuest, Qualia, ResWare, E-Closing, Closer's Choice, Landtech, and AccuTitle to communicate and collaborate with vendors while utilizing their respective software. Providing a single connection that allows all parties to communicate more efficiently is the driving force behind NotaryLoop's quest to provide integration in the real estate industry. To learn more about NotaryLoop, please visit http://www.notaryloop.com or contact info@notaryloop.com.
About Snapdocs
Founded in 2013, Snapdocs is the mortgage industry's leading digital closing platform. With its patented AI technology and connected platform, Snapdocs is on a mission to perfect mortgage closings for all. Powering millions of closings a year, Snapdocs is leading the charge to modernize, streamline, and improve the mortgage process for lenders, borrowers, and settlement. Snapdocs is the only solution with a proven track record of creating a single, scalable process for every closing. Every day, over 130,000 mortgage professionals rely on Snapdocs to automate manual work and digitize paper processes that plague the industry. Snapdocs is a rapidly growing San Francisco based real estate technology company backed by Silicon Valley venture capital funds, like Sequoia, F-Prime Capital, Y Combinator, Founders Fund, SV Angel, Maverick, DocuSign and Lachy Groom. To learn more, please visit http://www.snapdocs.com.
Media Contact
