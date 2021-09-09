NEW YORK, Sept. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Lawline, a leading provider of online continuing legal education, is hosting a full day virtual event exploring diversity in the legal profession on October 19, featuring a lineup of notable speakers in the legal industry.
Summit speakers include Paulette Brown, Chief Diversity Officer at Locke Lorde LLP and former ABA President, Jeanine Conley Daves of Littler Mendelson P.C., Alain Mathieu of Mintz Levin, Jennifer Carrion of Morgan Lewis, Bobby Codjoe of the Cardozo School of Law, Charlie Bingham Jr. of Microsoft, and more.
The summit will tackle crucial issues of diversity and inclusion in the legal profession, including sessions on Strategies for Success for Minority Attorneys: Navigating and Succeeding in Large Law Firms and Combating Imposter Syndrome for Minority Attorneys. For leaders and hiring managers at law firms, there are sessions on Debunking the Myth of the "Applicant Pool Problem" and Strategies for Building and Managing Diverse Legal Teams. There will also be a session on Foundational DEI Concepts: Defining Microaggressions for allies and those new to the DEI space. Strategies for Diversifying the Judiciary will be presented by leading New York judges who will shine light on the importance of diversity in the entire legal system. Each of the sessions will offer attendees the opportunity to ask questions to the speakers during live Q&A and access the event on demand in their Lawline account.
The closing keynote will be delivered by Paulette Brown, Chief Diversity Officer at Locke Lorde LLP and former ABA President, who was the first woman of color to hold the position.
"For us at Lawline, creating Diversity Equity & Inclusion events like these are a way to make a positive and necessary impact on the legal profession. Our subscribers will learn from a diverse array of lawyers, industry leaders, and DEI professionals and come away with a deeper understanding of critical inclusion-based topics." Eric Mathieu, Lawline's first ever DEI Program Manager stated. Lawline created the position of DEI Program Manager in 2021 to address the crucial issues of Diversity, Equality, and Inclusion in the legal field. Eric holds a B.A. in Sociology from Bates College, as well as a M.Ed. from the University of Hawaii, a J.D. from Fordham University School of Law, and has served as the Director of Diversity and Inclusion at independent schools in New York and Connecticut.
This virtual summit is free for Lawline Unlimited members, and is the first of three upcoming Lawline events focused on Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion in the legal profession. Upcoming events will focus on gender and tackling ableism in the workplace.
About Lawline
Lawline is dedicated to helping lawyers take charge of their professional growth and provide them with the opportunity to live and breathe the reason they are an attorney.
With timely, relevant subject matter that covers a broad range of practice areas, Lawline's platform transforms traditional Continuing Legal Education (CLE) compliance into practical knowledge that accelerates a lawyer's ability to grow and serve.
Lawline is dedicated to promoting a culture of diversity and inclusion within the legal community, and is driven by the belief that diverse backgrounds provide unique perspectives, resulting in innovation and excellence. As an online CLE provider serving attorneys nationwide, this commitment serves our members by enhancing the quality of programming Lawline provides and delivering fresh ideas to lawyers who serve a diverse clientele.
Media Contact
Michael Shafland, Lawline, (646) 448-3273, michael.shafland@furthered.com
SOURCE Lawline