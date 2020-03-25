DENVER, March 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: MDC) announced today that, due to the ongoing public health impact of the coronavirus outbreak (COVID-19), the recommendations and orders of federal and Colorado authorities, and to support the health and well-being of our personnel and shareholders, the location of the Annual Meeting of Shareholders of M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (the "Company") has been changed. As previously announced, the Annual Meeting will be held on Monday, April 20, 2020 at 10:00 a.m., Mountain Time. In light of public health concerns regarding the coronavirus outbreak, the Annual Meeting will be held in a virtual meeting format only. Shareholders will not be able to attend the Annual Meeting in-person.
As described in the proxy materials for the Annual Meeting previously distributed, you are entitled to participate in the Annual Meeting if you were a shareholder of record as of the close of business on February 20, 2020, the record date, or hold a legal proxy for the meeting provided by your bank, broker, or nominee. To be admitted electronically to the Annual Meeting at www.virtualshareholdermeeting.com/MDC2020, you must enter the control number found on your proxy card, voting instruction form or notice you previously received. You may vote during the Annual Meeting by following the instructions available on the meeting website during the meeting. Whether or not you plan to attend the Annual Meeting, we urge you to vote and submit your proxy in advance of the meeting by one of the methods described in the proxy materials for the Annual Meeting. The proxy card included with the proxy materials previously distributed will not be updated to reflect the change in location and may continue to be used to vote your shares in connection with the Annual Meeting.
The Annual Meeting on April 20, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. Mountain Time is available at www.virtualshareholdermeeting.com/MDC2020. The proxy statement and Annual Report are available on our Investor Relations website at http://www.mdcholdings.com. Additionally, you may access our proxy materials at: www.rdgir.com/mdc-holdings-inc, a site that does not have "cookies" that identify visitors to the site.
About MDC
