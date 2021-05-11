TOKYO, May 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- SQUARE ENIX HOLDINGS CO., LTD. (the "Company") had released consolidated financial forecasts and a projected year-end dividend for the fiscal year through March 31, 2021 (April 1, 2020 - March 31, 2021) on November 6, 2020, but now announces the following revisions made to reflect recent earnings trends.
1. Revisions to Consolidated Financial Forecasts for the Fiscal Year through March 31, 2021
(April 1, 2020 through March 31, 2021)
(Millions of yen, percentage change, and per share data)
Net sales
Operating
Income
Ordinary
Profit attributable
Earnings
per share
Previous forecasts
(A)
290,000
40,000
40,000
24,000
201.14
Revised forecasts
(B)
332,500
47,200
49,900
26,900
225.75
Change
(B-A)
42,500
7,200
9,900
2,900
Percentage change
(%)
14.7%
18.0%
24.8%
12.1%
[Reference] Results for the fiscal
260,527
32,759
32,095
21,346
179.02
2. Reasons for the Revisions
The Company now expects higher net sales, operating income, ordinary income, and profit attributable to owners of parent than previously anticipated under its consolidated financial forecasts for the fiscal year through March 31, 2021. Among the factors contributing to these revisions is a solid performance by the Digital Entertainment segment as a whole, as well as brisk sales of both printed and digital media in the Publication segment.
*The above forecasts are based on information available at the time of this document's release and are subject to various uncertainties. As such, actual performance may differ from these forecasts.
3．Revision of Projected Dividend Per Share for the Fiscal Year through March 31, 2021
Interim
Year-end
Annual
Previous Forecasts
－
￥51.00
￥61.00
Revised Forecasts
－
￥58.00
￥68.00
Actual Results for the
￥10.00
－
－
Actual Results for the
(FY2020/3)
￥10.00
￥44.00
￥54.00
4. Reasons for the Revision
The Company recognizes the return of profits to shareholders as one of its most important management tasks and has set a consolidated payout ratio target of approximately 30% to guide its shareholder return policy for the fiscal year through March 31, 2021.
Given the aforementioned revisions to its consolidated financial forecasts, the Company revises its projected year-end dividend for the fiscal year to 58 yen per share, which would make for an annual dividend per share of 68 yen.
