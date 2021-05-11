SQUARE ENIX Logo. (PRNewsFoto/Square Enix, Inc.) (PRNewsFoto/Square Enix, Inc.)

TOKYO, May 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- SQUARE ENIX HOLDINGS CO., LTD. (the "Company") had released consolidated financial forecasts and a projected year-end dividend for the fiscal year through March 31, 2021 (April 1, 2020 - March 31, 2021) on November 6, 2020, but now announces the following revisions made to reflect recent earnings trends.

1.  Revisions to Consolidated Financial Forecasts for the Fiscal Year through March 31, 2021

(April 1, 2020 through March 31, 2021)      

(Millions of yen, percentage change, and per share data)





Net sales

Operating

Income

Ordinary

Income

Profit attributable

to owners of

parent

Earnings

per share

Previous forecasts

(A)

290,000

40,000

40,000

24,000

201.14

Revised forecasts

(B)

332,500

47,200

49,900

26,900

225.75

Change

(B-A)

42,500

7,200

9,900

2,900



Percentage change

(%)

14.7%

18.0%

24.8%

12.1%



[Reference] Results for the fiscal

year ended March 31, 2020

260,527

32,759

32,095

21,346

179.02

2.  Reasons for the Revisions

The Company now expects higher net sales, operating income, ordinary income, and profit attributable to owners of parent than previously anticipated under its consolidated financial forecasts for the fiscal year through March 31, 2021. Among the factors contributing to these revisions is a solid performance by the Digital Entertainment segment as a whole, as well as brisk sales of both printed and digital media in the Publication segment.

*The above forecasts are based on information available at the time of this document's release and are subject to various uncertainties. As such, actual performance may differ from these forecasts.

3Revision of Projected Dividend Per Share for the Fiscal Year through March 31, 2021



Interim

Year-end

Annual

Previous Forecasts

￥51.00

￥61.00

Revised Forecasts

￥58.00

￥68.00

Actual Results for the

current FY

￥10.00

Actual Results for the

previous FY

(FY2020/3)

￥10.00

￥44.00

￥54.00

4.  Reasons for the Revision

The Company recognizes the return of profits to shareholders as one of its most important management tasks and has set a consolidated payout ratio target of approximately 30% to guide its shareholder return policy for the fiscal year through March 31, 2021.

Given the aforementioned revisions to its consolidated financial forecasts, the Company revises its projected year-end dividend for the fiscal year to 58 yen per share, which would make for an annual dividend per share of 68 yen.   

