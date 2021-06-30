NEW YORK, June 30, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Notion Consulting, a global change-leadership consultancy, announced the launch of its inaugural Strategic Advisory Board. The company's two senior partners, Christine Andrukonis and Diana Vienne, have tapped four renowned industry thought leaders to provide external strategic and operational perspectives, ideas, and advocacy, to empower the consulting firm's continued growth. Based in the New York City metropolitan area and recently celebrating their six-year anniversary, Notion Consulting's team is comprised of a diverse set of change and transformation consultants and creatives that span three continents.
"To lead successful change and transformation, executives must look proactively for divergent perspectives and ideas," said Christine Andrukonis, founder of Notion Consulting. "They must surround themselves with a 'cabinet' of mentors and advisors who reside outside their immediate organizations and can help them uncover blind spots, challenge them to think beyond what's comfortable, and peer into the future to see what's possible."
According to Diana Vienne, co-founder of Notion Consulting, "Our clients partner with us for our expertise in helping them grow into the most transformational versions of themselves, making it especially important for us to heed our own advice. This is why we created this Strategic Advisory Board, a curated team of people who are deeply invested in the Notion mission and purpose, and also well-equipped to challenge our thinking, provoke new ideas, and guide us to have the courage we need to take big strategic steps toward the future. We are truly honored to be collaborating with them."
Members of Notion Consulting's Strategic Advisory Board are as follows:
Amber (Beal) Gilbert: Founder and CEO of Cyan Health, Ms. Gllbert is a talented entrepreneur and pharmaceutical-industry professional with extensive experience across multiple therapeutic areas. She has a strong record of developing and implementing innovative and actionable market-access strategies that drive results long-term and has successfully grown and managed a thriving, high-growth consulting firm. She holds an MBA from Columbia Business School and a BS in industrial labor relations from Cornell University.
Jayson Council: With a demonstrated history of sustainable cross-sector impact in leadership, marketing and communications, strategic planning, and philanthropy, Mr. Council is the lead associate faculty member at Columbia University, teaching graduate-level courses including 'Diversity, Equity & Inclusion' and 'Social Purpose Businesses.' He holds an MS from Columbia University, an MBA in from Robert Morris University, and a BA from Virginia State University.
Eva Heyman is a creative marketer and experienced operator, whose career has spanned 25 years across global brand and media agencies including Bloomberg Media, Havas, and Digitas. Throughout her career, Eva has successfully grown businesses, built high-performing teams and championed innovation. She is known by her colleagues as a compassionate leader who is dedicated, intelligent, poised and courageous. Eva holds an MBA from Harvard Business School and a BA in History from Dartmouth College.
Karen Tooley is a Deloitte non-equity partner alumnus with a successful career helping Fortune 50 clients achieve ambitious commercialization and growth strategies. A strategic thinker, Ms. Tooley brings a calm and steady approach while working with a sense of urgency to create and advance new and innovative ideas. She grew her career through a variety of leadership roles including as the Head of Global Commercialization Growth Strategies and New Services Transformation, and as a managing director snd client relationship lead for several of the worlds best brands. During her tenure, she was one of the firm's pioneering leads for Diversity & Inclusion for the Clients & Markets organization, and continues to mentor women at all levels in their consulting careers. Ms. Tooley holds a MBA from Seton Hall University where she graduated Summa Cum Laude.
Prior to creating their Strategic Advisory Board, Notion Consulting interviewed 50 Fortune 500 executives and successful entrepreneurs about their business challenges and what it means to lead change in 2020. The proprietary study, Change 2020: How Successful Leaders Drive Change Now, has laid the groundwork for their ongoing efforts to create a community of practice and ongoing dialogue about leadership and change. More recently, Notion crowd-sourced ideas from their network of HR leaders about how HR is helping employees navigate the COVID-19 crisis, and has led roundtable discussions to address leadership issues during times of uncertainty.
About Notion Consulting
Notion Consulting is a global change-leadership consultancy that helps leaders rapidly tackle their most complex business challenges through the right combination of organizational vision, leadership, talent, and engagement initiatives. Notion works with high-profile organizations such as American Express, Cornell University, Estée Lauder Companies, NFL, Otsuka, Pfizer, and Shiseido, to imagine the future, reinvent themselves, attain growth objectives, transition leadership teams, and merge cultures from acquired businesses. Established in 2015 and based in New York City, Notion has equipped more than 150,000 leaders and employees to drive change and positively impact the future of their companies and teams. Visit notionconsulting.com for more information and follow them on Twitter and LinkedIn.
