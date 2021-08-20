WINCHESTER, Mass., Aug. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Nova Dental, located at 304 Cambridge Rd, Woburn, MA, is not only a new facility established in a renovated building - it is an entirely modernized dental home housing brand-new and industry's latest equipment to serve the Winchester community. With the recent worldwide events and the wellness of patients in mind, Dr. Guldalian and her team are making a difference one smile at a time by providing excellent care backed by the latest research and implementing safety protocols with exceptional solutions. The new dental clinic offers a sterilization section designed with the highest degree of infection control, hands-free knobs controlled by foot pedals, and specially wrapped instruments packaged in cassettes to avoid cross-contamination. Additionally, the new clinic location in Winchester is furnished with ergonomic high-end dental chairs with Tempurpedic cushions that offer ultimate patient comfort, functionality, reliable performance, and modern design complementing the entire interior.
"Every detail of our new office space was designed and implemented with a touch of style, love, and passion for what we do and for our community here in Winchester," says Dr. Talar Guldalian, the founder and lead practitioner of Nova Dental. "Focusing on one patient at a time with a customized course of action has been the guiding principle of my practice, and the same standard of utmost care is promised at our brand-new location. Together with my Nova Dental team, we are dedicated to providing the ultramodern industry's solutions to all dental needs by utilizing cutting-edge technology, breakthrough research, and patented, tried, and pioneering treatment options for all. Nova Dental is not just your regular neighborhood practice - we are part of the community. We want to transform patients' smiles with the highest degree of precision and the standard of care every human being deserves."
The newly relocated and rejuvenated dental home has already reached a ravishing five-star Google rating from its satisfied patients, with reviews reflecting the devotion, care, and professionalism Nova Dental has to offer. The family-friendly and welcoming approach attracts the entire community with its ease of online booking, continued education shared with patients, time taken to go over treatment options with each individual, and immediate feeling of trust. Doctor Guldalian works with a team of experts from all fields to ensure the dental concerns of her patients are addressed promptly and most professionally. Knowing how crucial customer service is when it comes to the delicate nature of dentistry, Nova Dental goes above and beyond to ensure its current and new members are here to stay and continue making a positive impact on their dental health.
