REHOVOT, Israel, Aug. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Nova (Nasdaq: NVMI) today announced financial results for the second quarter 2020, the period ended June 30, 2020.
Second Quarter 2020 Highlights:
- Quarterly revenue of $62.6 million, meeting guidance of $58 million to $66 million
- GAAP net income of $8.7 million, or $0.30 per diluted share, meeting guidance of $0.29 to $0.43 per share
- Non-GAAP net income of $13.8 million, or $0.48 per diluted share, meeting guidance of $0.37 to $0.51 per share
- Balanced revenue mix with five major customers contributing over 10% each to the geographically diverse product revenue
- Record quarterly integrated metrology revenues, driven by growing demand for advanced integrated solutions across different technology nodes
GAAP Results ($K)
Q2 2020
Q1 2020
Q2 2019
Revenues
$62,586
$61,022
$51,120
Net Income
$8,672
$11,682
$6,468
Earnings per Diluted Share
$0.30
$0.41
$0.23
NON-GAAP Results ($K)
Q2 2020
Q1 2020
Q2 2019
Net Income
$13,774
$13,481
$9,007
Earnings per Diluted Share
$0.48
$0.47
$0.32
A reconciliation between GAAP operating results and non-GAAP operating results is provided following the financial statements that are part of this release. Non-GAAP results exclude amortization of acquired intangible assets, stock-based compensation expenses, expense related to a transaction made by a financial institution without Company authorization, facilities transition costs, revaluation of long-term liabilities and tax effect of non-GAAP adjustments.
Management Comments
"Our second quarter results met our expectations and Company guidance, highlighting our ability to successfully navigate through the dynamic global environment caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. The success of our decisive actions to secure our supply chain and production capabilities, while ensuring business continuity, is evident in our achievements this quarter. During the second quarter, we continued to execute well and achieved important milestones in our new product rollout plans with several leading customers," stated Eitan Oppenhaim, President and Chief Executive Officer. "Despite various market uncertainties, we remain focused on the Company's growth as we leverage the current steady demand for our products."
2020 Third Quarter Financial Outlook
Management provided an outlook for the third quarter, the period ending September 30, 2020. Based on current estimates, management expects:
- $58 million to $66 million in revenue
- $0.25 to $0.39 in diluted GAAP EPS
- $0.34 to $0.47 in diluted non-GAAP EPS
2020 Second Quarter Results
Total revenues for the second quarter of 2020 were $62.6 million, an increase of 2.6% compared with the first quarter of 2020 and an increase of 22.4% compared with the second quarter of 2019.
Gross margin for the second quarter of 2020 was 58.5%, compared with a gross margin of 56.3% in the first quarter of 2020, and compared with a gross margin of 55.0% in the second quarter of 2019.
Operating expenses in the second quarter of 2020 were $26.3 million, compared with $21.5 million in the first quarter of 2020 and compared with $21.3 million in the second quarter of 2019.
On a GAAP basis, the Company reported net income of $8.7 million, or $0.30 per diluted share, in the second quarter of 2020. This is compared with net income of $11.7 million, or $0.41 per diluted share, in the first quarter of 2020, and compared with net income of $6.5 million, or $0.23 per diluted share, in the second quarter of 2019.
On a non-GAAP basis, which excludes amortization of acquired intangible assets, stock-based compensation expenses, one-time expense related to a transaction made by a financial institution without Company authorization, facilities transition costs, revaluation of long-term liabilities and tax effect of non-GAAP adjustments, the Company reported net income of $13.8 million, or $0.48 per diluted share, in the second quarter of 2020. This is compared with net income of $13.5 million, or $0.47 per diluted share, in the first quarter of 2020, and compared with net income of $9.0 million, or $0.32 per diluted share, in the second quarter of 2019.
About Nova: Nova is a leading innovator and key provider of metrology solutions for advanced process control used in semiconductor manufacturing. Nova delivers continuous innovation by providing state-of-the-art high-performance metrology solutions for effective process control throughout the semiconductor fabrication lifecycle. Nova's product portfolio, which combines high-precision hardware and cutting-edge software, provides its customers with deep insight into the development and production of the most advanced semiconductor devices. Nova's unique capability to deliver innovative x-ray and optical solutions enables its customers to improve performance, enhance product yields and accelerate time to market. Nova acts as a partner to semiconductor manufacturers from its offices around the world. Additional information may be found at www.novami.com.
Nova is traded on the NASDAQ & TASE under the symbol NVMI.
This press release provides financial measures that exclude amortization of acquired intangible assets, stock-based compensation expenses, expense related to a transaction made by a financial institution without Company authorization, facilities transition costs, revaluation of long-term liabilities and tax effect of non-GAAP adjustments and are therefore not calculated in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP). Management believes that these non-GAAP financial measures provide meaningful supplemental information regarding Nova's performance because they reflect our operational results and enhances management's and investors' ability to evaluate Nova's performance before charges or benefits considered by management to be outside Nova's ongoing operating results. The presentation of this non-GAAP financial information is not intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with GAAP. Management believes that it is in the best interest of its investors to provide financial information that will facilitate comparison of both historical and future results and allows greater transparency to supplemental information used by management in its financial and operational decision making. A reconciliation of each GAAP to non-GAAP financial measure discussed in this press release is contained in the accompanying financial tables.
NOVA MEASURING INSTRUMENTS LTD.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(U.S. dollars in thousands) - (Unaudited)
As of
ASSETS
June 30,
2020
December 31,
2019
Current assets
Cash and cash equivalents
25,885
31,748
Short-term interest-bearing bank deposits
187,535
154,533
Trade accounts receivable
44,457
51,603
Inventories
56,584
48,362
Other current assets
12,383
17,122
Total current assets
326,844
303,368
Non-current assets
Interest-bearing bank deposits
2,804
2,813
Restricted interest-bearing bank deposits
2,000
2,000
Deferred tax assets
5,100
4,554
Severance pay funds
1,181
1,210
Right of-use assets
27,555
28,256
Property and equipment, net
31,489
30,566
Intangible assets, net
6,310
7,562
Goodwill
20,114
20,114
Total non-current assets
96,553
97,075
Total assets
423,397
400,443
Current liabilities
Trade accounts payable
21,716
20,706
Deferred revenues
1,165
2,256
Operating lease current liabilities
1,935
2,236
Other current liabilities
23,161
21,751
Total current liabilities
47,977
46,949
Non-current liabilities
Accrued severance pay
2,119
2,120
Operating lease long-term liabilities
30,891
31,077
Other long-term liability
6,448
5,758
Total non-current liabilities
39,458
38,955
Shareholders' equity
335,962
314,539
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
423,397
400,443
NOVA MEASURING INSTRUMENTS LTD.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(U.S. dollars in thousands, except per share data) - (Unaudited)
Three months ended
Six months ended
June 30,
2020
June 30,
2019
June 30,
2020
June 30,
2019
Revenues:
Products
47,097
37,401
92,822
81,462
Services
15,489
13,719
30,786
26,315
Total revenues
62,586
51,120
123,608
107,777
Cost of revenues:
Products
17,150
14,527
35,190
32,104
Services
8,835
8,483
17,475
15,979
Total cost of revenues
25,985
23,010
52,665
48,083
Gross profit
36,601
28,110
70,943
59,694
Operating expenses:
Research and development expenses, net
12,622
11,654
24,305
24,238
Sales and marketing expenses
7,263
6,641
13,826
13,787
General and administrative expenses
5,775
2,384
8,364
4,906
Amortization of acquired intangible assets
626
656
1,252
1,312
Total operating expenses
26,286
21,335
47,747
44,243
Operating income
10,315
6,775
23,196
15,451
Financing income, net
387
855
1,415
1,365
Income before tax on income
10,702
7,630
24,611
16,816
Income tax expenses
2,030
1,162
4,257
2,592
Net income for the period
8,672
6,468
20,354
14,224
Earnings per share:
Basic
0.31
0.23
0.73
0.51
Diluted
0.30
0.23
0.70
0.50
Shares used for calculation of earnings per share:
Basic
28,039
27,869
28,037
27,898
Diluted
28,888
28,564
28,890
28,234
NOVA MEASURING INSTRUMENTS LTD.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(U.S. dollars in thousands) - (Unaudited)
Three months ended
Six months ended
June 30,
2020
June 30,
2019
June 30,
2020
June 30,
2019
Cash flows from operating activities:
Net income for the period
8,672
6,468
20,354
14,224
Depreciation and amortization
2,039
2,770
4,783
5,470
Share-based compensation
1,454
1,086
2,772
2,298
Change in deferred tax assets, net
(345)
(147)
(546)
(344)
Change in accrued severance pay, net
42
(6)
28
27
Change in trade accounts receivable
10,586
(1,157)
7,146
5,453
Change in inventories
(7,022)
(3,323)
(8,470)
(7,855)
Change in other current and long-term assets
1,046
1,978
4,739
2,580
Change in trade accounts payable
2,920
(5,430)
665
(2,126)
Change in other current and long-term liabilities
1,140
(3,457)
2,206
(4,579)
Change in short term deferred revenues
(1,437)
196
(1,091)
1,330
Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities
19,095
(1,022)
32,586
16,478
Cash flow from investment activities:
Increase in short-term and long-term interest-bearing bank deposits
(25,458)
8,447
(32,993)
6,075
Purchase of property and equipment
(890)
(5,716)
(3,160)
(7,693)
Net cash provided by (used in) investment activities
(26,348)
2,731
(36,153)
(1,618)
Cash flows from financing activities:
Purchases of treasury shares
(2,535)
(7,159)
(2,549)
(7,159)
Shares issued upon exercise of options
142
166
253
272
Net cash used in financing activities
(2,393)
(6,993)
(2,296)
(6,887)
Increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents
(9,646)
(5,284)
(5,863)
7,973
Cash and cash equivalents – beginning of period
35,531
38,134
31,748
24,877
Cash and cash equivalents – end of period
25,885
32,850
25,885
32,850
NOVA MEASURING INSTRUMENTS LTD.
RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP RESULTS
(U.S. dollars in thousands, except percentage and per share data) - (Unaudited)
Three months ended
June 30,
March 31,
June 30,
GAAP gross profit
36,601
34,342
28,110
Stock-based compensation expenses *
279
256
222
Facilities transition costs
-
-
271
Non-GAAP gross profit
36,880
34,598
28,603
GAAP gross margin as a percentage of revenues
58%
56%
55%
Non-GAAP gross margin as a percentage of revenues
59%
57%
56%
GAAP operating income
10,315
12,881
6,775
Stock-based compensation expenses *
1,454
1,318
1,086
Amortization of acquired intangible assets
626
626
656
One-time expense related to a transaction made by a
3,000
-
-
Facilities transition costs
-
-
827
Non-GAAP operating income
15,395
14,825
9,344
GAAP operating margin as a percentage of revenues
16%
21%
13%
Non-GAAP operating margin as a percentage of revenues
25%
24%
18%
GAAP net income
8,672
11,682
6,468
Stock-based compensation expenses *
1,454
1,318
1,086
Amortization of acquired intangible assets
626
626
656
One-time expense related to a transaction made by a
3,000
-
-
Facilities transition costs
-
-
827
Revaluation of long-term liabilities
594
(66)
295
Tax effect of non-GAAP adjustments
(572)
(79)
(325)
Non-GAAP net income
13,774
13,481
9,007
GAAP basic earnings per share
0.31
0.42
0.23
Non-GAAP basic earnings per share
0.49
0.48
0.32
GAAP diluted earnings per share
0.30
0.41
0.23
Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share
0.48
0.47
0.32
Shares used for calculation of earnings per share:
Basic
28,039
27,902
27,869
Diluted
28,888
28,760
28,564
* Stock-based compensation expenses for the three months ended June 30, 2020 included in – Cost of revenues products - 169; Cost of revenues services - 110; Research and development expenses, net – 604; Sales and marketing expenses – 327; General and administrative expenses – 244