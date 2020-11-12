REHOVOT, Israel, Nov. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Nova (Nasdaq: NVMI) today announced financial results for the third quarter 2020, the period ended September 30, 2020.
Business Highlights:
- Record quarterly revenue of $69.5 million, up 32% year-over-year
- GAAP net income of $13.9 million, or $0.48 per diluted share, up 60% year-over-year on a per-share basis
- Non-GAAP net income of $16.5 million, or $0.57 per diluted share, up 43% year-over-year on a per-share basis
- Record quarterly optical standalone revenues, driven by growing demand for Nova's unique dimensional metrology solutions
- In October, completed a private offering of $200 million of 0% convertible senior notes due 2025
GAAP Results ($K)
Q3 2020
Q2 2020
Q3 2019
Revenues
$69,485
$62,586
$52,507
Net Income
$13,896
$8,672
$8,562
Earnings per Diluted Share
$0.48
$0.30
$0.30
NON-GAAP Results ($K)
Q3 2020
Q2 2020
Q3 2019
Net Income
$16,511
$13,774
$11,507
Earnings per Diluted Share
$0.57
$0.48
$0.40
A reconciliation between GAAP operating results and non-GAAP operating results is provided following the financial statements that are part of this release. Non-GAAP results exclude amortization of acquired intangible assets, stock-based compensation expenses, expense related to a transaction made by a financial institution without Company authorization, facilities transition costs, revaluation of long-term liabilities and tax effect of non-GAAP adjustments.
Management Comments
"Nova's outstanding financial results for the quarter exceeded our previous expectations and guidance. These results demonstrate the resilience of our operational model and the strategic value we bring to our customers while they continue developing their next generation technology nodes," commented Eitan Oppenhaim, President and Chief Executive Officer. "Following our strong operational execution in 2020, we remain confident in our strategy and the value we create, which provide us a solid base to deliver our long-term growth objectives."
2020 Fourth Quarter Financial Outlook
Management provided an outlook for the fourth quarter, the period ending December 31, 2020. Based on current estimates, management expects:
- $66 million to $73 million in revenue
- $0.32 to $0.43 in diluted GAAP EPS
- $0.45 to $0.56 in diluted non-GAAP EPS
2020 Third Quarter Results
Total revenues for the third quarter of 2020 were $69.5 million, an increase of 11.0% compared with the second quarter of 2020 and an increase of 32.3% compared with the third quarter of 2019.
Gross margin for the third quarter of 2020 was 57.1%, compared with a gross margin of 58.5% in the second quarter of 2020, and compared with a gross margin of 52.4% in the third quarter of 2019.
Operating expenses in the third quarter of 2020 were $24.1 million, compared with $26.3 million in the second quarter of 2020 and compared with $21.0 million in the third quarter of 2019.
On a GAAP basis, the Company reported net income of $13.9 million, or $0.48 per diluted share, in the third quarter of 2020. This is compared with net income of $8.7 million, or $0.30 per diluted share, in the second quarter of 2020, and compared with net income of $8.6 million, or $0.30 per diluted share, in the third quarter of 2019.
On a non-GAAP basis, which excludes amortization of acquired intangible assets, stock-based compensation expenses, one-time expense related to a transaction made by a financial institution without Company authorization, facilities transition costs, revaluation of long-term liabilities and tax effect of non-GAAP adjustments, the Company reported net income of $16.5 million, or $0.57 per diluted share, in the third quarter of 2020. This is compared with net income of $13.8 million, or $0.48 per diluted share, in the second quarter of 2020, and compared with net income of $11.5 million, or $0.40 per diluted share, in the third quarter of 2019.
Conference Call Information
Nova will host a conference call today, November 12, 2020, at 9 a.m. Eastern Time, to discuss the financial results and outlook. To attend the conference call, please dial one of the following teleconferencing numbers. Please begin by placing your calls five minutes before the conference call commences. If you are unable to connect using the toll-free numbers, please try the international dial-in number.
U.S. TOLL-FREE Dial-in Number: 1-888-394-8218
ISRAEL TOLL-FREE Dial-in Number: 1-809-212-883
INTERNATIONAL Dial-in Number: 1-323-701-0225
At:
9 a.m. Eastern Time
6 a.m. Pacific Time
4 p.m. Israel Time
Please reference conference ID: 1420148
The conference call will also be webcast live from a link on Nova's website at https://www.novami.com/investors/events/.
A replay of the conference call will be available from November 12, 2020 at 12 p.m. Eastern Time to November 19, 2020 at 11:59 p.m. Eastern Time. To access the replay, please dial one of the following numbers:
Replay Dial-in TOLL-FREE: 1-844-512-2921
Replay Dial-in TOLL/INTERNATIONAL: 1-412-317-6671
Replay Pin Number: 1420148
A replay will also be available for 90 days on Nova's website at https://www.novami.com/investors/events/.
About Nova: Nova is a leading innovator and key provider of metrology solutions for advanced process control used in semiconductor manufacturing. Nova delivers continuous innovation by providing state-of-the-art high-performance metrology solutions for effective process control throughout the semiconductor fabrication lifecycle. Nova's product portfolio, which combines high-precision hardware and cutting-edge software, provides its customers with deep insight into the development and production of the most advanced semiconductor devices. Nova's unique capability to deliver innovative x-ray and optical solutions enables its customers to improve performance, enhance product yields and accelerate time to market. Nova acts as a partner to semiconductor manufacturers from its offices around the world. Additional information may be found at www.novami.com.
Nova is traded on the NASDAQ & TASE under the symbol NVMI.
This press release provides financial measures that exclude amortization of acquired intangible assets, stock-based compensation expenses, expense related to a transaction made by a financial institution without Company authorization, facilities transition costs, revaluation of long-term liabilities, tax effect of non-GAAP adjustments and amortization of debt discount and issuance costs, as applicable, and are therefore not calculated in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP). Management believes that these non-GAAP financial measures provide meaningful supplemental information regarding Nova's performance because they reflect our operational results and enhance management's and investors' ability to evaluate Nova's performance before charges or benefits considered by management to be outside Nova's ongoing operating results. The presentation of this non-GAAP financial information is not intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with GAAP. Management believes that it is in the best interest of its investors to provide financial information that will facilitate comparison of both historical and future results and allow greater transparency to supplemental information used by management in its financial and operational decision making. A reconciliation of each GAAP to non-GAAP financial measure discussed in this press release is contained in the accompanying financial tables..
This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 relating to future events or our future performance, such as statements regarding, but are not limited to, anticipated growth opportunities and projections about our business and its future revenues, expenses and profitability. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause our actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements expressed or implied in those forward-looking statements. Factors that may affect our results, performance, circumstances or achievements include, but are not limited to, the following: our dependency on three product lines; our dependency on a small number of large customers and small number of suppliers; the highly cyclical and competitive nature of the markets we target and we operate in; our inability to reduce spending during a slowdown in the semiconductor industry; our ability to respond effectively on a timely basis to rapid technological changes; our dependency on PEMs; risks related to exclusivity obligations and non-limited liability that may be included in our commercial agreements and arrangements; our ability to retain our competitive position despite the ongoing consolidation in our industry; risks related to our dependence on our manufacturing facilities; risks related to changes in our order backlog; risks related to efforts to complete and integrate current and/or future acquisitions; risks related to worldwide financial and economic instabilities, including the implications of the ongoing novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic; risks related to our intellectual property; new product offerings from our competitors; unanticipated manufacturing or supply problems; risks related to government programs we participate in; risks related to taxation; changes in customer demand for our products; risks related to currency fluctuations; risks related to technology security threats, including data breaches, cyberattacks and system disruptions, and changes in privacy laws; risks related to acquisitions we may pursue and risks related to our operations in Israel. We cannot guarantee future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements. The matters discussed in this press release also involve risks and uncertainties summarized under the heading "Risk Factors" in Nova's Annual Report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2019 filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on March 12, 2020. These factors are updated from time to time through the filing of reports and registration statements with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. does not assume any obligation to update the forward-looking information contained in this press release.
NOVA MEASURING INSTRUMENTS LTD.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(U.S. dollars in thousands) - (Unaudited)
As of
ASSETS
September 30,
2020
December 31,
2019
Current assets
Cash and cash equivalents
32,713
31,748
Short-term interest-bearing bank deposits
200,676
154,533
Trade accounts receivable
41,097
51,603
Inventories
62,063
48,362
Other current assets
11,899
17,122
Total current assets
348,448
303,368
Non-current assets
Interest-bearing bank deposits
2,824
2,813
Restricted interest-bearing bank deposits
2,000
2,000
Deferred tax assets
5,282
4,554
Severance pay funds
1,197
1,210
Right of-use assets
29,508
28,256
Property and equipment, net
32,491
30,566
Intangible assets, net
5,684
7,562
Goodwill
20,114
20,114
Total non-current assets
99,100
97,075
Total assets
447,548
400,443
Current liabilities
Trade accounts payable
22,733
20,706
Deferred revenues
3,791
2,256
Operating lease current liabilities
2,391
2,236
Other current liabilities
26,303
21,751
Total current liabilities
55,218
46,949
Non-current liabilities
Accrued severance pay
2,139
2,120
Operating lease long-term liabilities
31,875
31,077
Other long-term liability
6,616
5,758
Total non-current liabilities
40,630
38,955
Shareholders' equity
351,700
314,539
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
447,548
400,443
NOVA MEASURING INSTRUMENTS LTD.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(U.S. dollars in thousands, except per share data) - (Unaudited)
Three months ended
Nine months ended
September 30,
2020
September 30,
2019
September 30,
2020
September 30,
2019
Revenues:
Products
54,757
38,723
147,579
120,185
Services
14,728
13,784
45,514
40,099
Total revenues
69,485
52,507
193,093
160,284
Cost of revenues:
Products
20,732
16,342
55,922
48,446
Services
9,096
8,672
26,571
24,651
Total cost of revenues
29,828
25,014
82,493
73,097
Gross profit
39,657
27,493
110,600
87,187
Operating expenses:
Research and development expenses, net
12,957
10,548
37,262
34,786
Sales and marketing expenses
7,406
7,156
21,232
20,943
General and administrative expenses
3,141
2,658
11,505
7,564
Amortization of acquired intangible assets
625
657
1,877
1,969
Total operating expenses
24,129
21,019
71,876
65,262
Operating income
15,528
6,474
38,724
21,925
Financing income, net
846
887
2,261
2,252
Income before tax on income
16,374
7,361
40,985
24,177
Income tax expenses
2,478
(1,201)
6,735
1,391
Net income for the period
13,896
8,562
34,250
22,786
Earnings per share:
Basic
0.49
0.31
1.22
0.82
Diluted
0.48
0.30
1.18
0.80
Shares used for calculation of earnings per share:
Basic
28,168
27,826
28,080
27,935
Diluted
29,020
28,474
28,933
28,599
NOVA MEASURING INSTRUMENTS LTD.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(U.S. dollars in thousands) - (Unaudited)
Three months ended
Nine months ended
September 30,
2020
September 30,
2019
September 30,
2020
September 30,
2019
Cash flows from operating activities:
Net income for the period
13,896
8,562
34,250
22,786
Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash
Depreciation and amortization
2,447
3,842
7,133
9,312
Share-based compensation
1,946
1,364
4,718
3,662
Change in deferred tax assets, net
(182)
(410)
(728)
(754)
Change in accrued severance pay, net
4
25
32
52
Change in trade accounts receivable
3,360
1,024
10,506
6,477
Change in inventories
(6,582)
(1,332)
(15,052)
(9,187)
Change in other current and long-term assets
484
(7,180)
5,223
(4,600)
Change in trade accounts payable
1,362
1,700
2,027
(426)
Change in other current and long-term liabilities
2,227
3,247
4,530
(1,332)
Change in short term deferred revenues
2,626
(1,599)
1,535
(269)
Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities
21,588
9,243
54,174
25,721
Cash flow from investment activities:
Change in short-term and long-term interest-bearing bank
(13,161)
(6,040)
(46,154)
35
Purchase of property and equipment
(1,713)
(7,928)
(4,873)
(15,621)
Net cash provided by (used in) investment activities
(14,874)
(13,968)
(51,027)
(15,586)
Cash flows from financing activities:
Purchases of treasury shares
-
-
(2,549)
(7,159)
Shares issued upon exercise of options
114
95
367
367
Net cash used in financing activities
114
95
(2,182)
(6,792)
Increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents
6,828
(4,630)
965
3,343
Cash and cash equivalents – beginning of period
25,885
32,850
31,748
24,877
Cash and cash equivalents – end of period
32,713
28,220
32,713
28,220
NOVA MEASURING INSTRUMENTS LTD.
RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP RESULTS
(U.S. dollars in thousands, except percentage and per share data) - (Unaudited)
Three months ended
September 30,
June 30,
September 30,
GAAP gross profit
39,657
36,601
27,493
Stock-based compensation expenses *
414
279
277
Facilities transition costs
-
-
220
Non-GAAP gross profit
40,071
36,880
27,990
GAAP gross margin as a percentage of revenues
57%
58%
52%
Non-GAAP gross margin as a percentage of revenues
58%
59%
53%
GAAP operating income
15,528
10,315
6,474
Stock-based compensation expenses *
1,946
1,454
1,364
Amortization of acquired intangible assets
625
626
657
One-time expense related to a transaction made by a
-
3,000
-
Facilities transition costs
-
-
888
Non-GAAP operating income
18,099
15,395
9,383
GAAP operating margin as a percentage of revenues
22%
16%
12%
Non-GAAP operating margin as a percentage of revenues
26%
25%
18%
GAAP net income
13,896
8,672
8,562
Stock-based compensation expenses *
1,946
1,454
1,364
Amortization of acquired intangible assets
625
626
657
One-time expense related to a transaction made by a
-
3,000
-
Facilities transition costs
-
-
888
Revaluation of long-term liabilities
161
594
362
Tax effect of non-GAAP adjustments
(117)
(572)
(326)
Non-GAAP net income
16,511
13,774
11,507
GAAP basic earnings per share
0.49
0.31
0.31
Non-GAAP basic earnings per share
0.59
0.49
0.41
GAAP diluted earnings per share
0.48
0.30
0.30
Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share
0.57
0.48
0.40
Shares used for calculation of earnings per share:
Basic
28,168
28,039
27,826
Diluted
29,020
28,888
28,474
* Stock-based compensation expenses for the three months ended September 30, 2020 included in – Cost of revenues products - 259; Cost of revenues services - 155; Research and development expenses, net – 713; Sales and marketing expenses – 409; General and administrative expenses – 410
NOVA MEASURING INSTRUMENTS LTD.
SUPPLEMENTAL INFORMATION - RECONCILIATION OF FOURTH QUARTER 2020
GAAP TO NON-GAAP GUIDANCE
(Unaudited)
Low
High
Estimated GAAP net income per diluted share
0.32
0.43
Estimated non-GAAP items:
Stock-based compensation expenses
0.09
0.09
Amortization of acquired intangible assets
0.02
0.02
Amortization of debt discount and issuance costs
0.03
0.03
Tax effect of non-GAAP adjustments
(0.01)
(0.01)
Estimated non-GAAP net income per diluted share
0.45
0.56
Company Contact:
Investor Relations Contact:
Dror David, Chief Financial Officer
Miri Segal
Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd.
MS-IR LLC
Tel: +972-73-229-5760
Tel: +917-607-8654
E-mail: info@novami.com
E-mail: msegal@ms-ir.com