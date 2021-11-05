MINNEAPOLIS, Nov. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Nova Space announces a strategic sales partnership with FedLearn to rapidly introduce US Federal Government agencies to critical space and astronautics professional development courses. This partnership makes it easier for government clients to seek, integrate, and provide asynchronous space educational courses to the thousands of government employees, contractors, and specialists need to serve the changing space landscape. The Nova Space / FedLearn partnership immediately offers the Nova Space-Space Professional Course™—to FedLearn customers.
The Space Professional Course is designed for novice and more experienced students and professionals who are interested in greater mastery of space operations and astronautics. The course covers a variety of topic areas through virtual interactions, including but not limited to:
- Why space matters
- Space history
- Space environment
- Electromagnetic spectrum
- Space mission areas
- Orbits
- Launch and reentry
- Mission design and engineering
- Space operations support
"Nova Space is excited to partner with FedLearn as we bridge the global space industry's skills gap by providing an effective training course designed for all types of learners," said Miguel Alvarez, Nova Space Chief Revenue Officer and space subject matter expert, "Space is a growing ecosystem that will require generations of people who understand the intricacies involved with space operations. We aim to demystify the myth that 'space is hard' and break down the perceived notion that you must be a 'rocket scientist' to contribute to the space industry. Our courses provide learners the necessary foundation to collaborate with and work within the space ecosystem, ultimately ensuring humanity's mastery of outer space."
"FedLearn is delighted to add Nova Space to our roster of content partners," said J. Keith Dunbar, FedLearn founder and chief executive officer, "Space is critically important to national security and defense today—and will grow in magnitude tomorrow. Our relationship with Nova Space will provide customers in both the public and private sectors a means to deliver foundational knowledge about the space industry to their workforces in a cost-effective and scalable manner."
Nova Space brought together a group of space industry and adult e-learning experts to develop this first-to-market course designed to provide government, private industry and academia a cost-effective, rapidly scalable, and highly engageming means of training future workforces in the core functions of CWAthe space industry.
