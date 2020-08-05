REHOVOT, Israel, Aug. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Nova (Nasdaq: NVMI) announced today that Dror David, Chief Financial Officer, will participate at the following virtual investor conferences:

Needham's SemiCap and EDA Virtual Conference 
The conference will include one-on-one virtual investor meetings on Thursday, August 13, 2020.

Jefferies Virtual 2020 Semiconductor, IT Hardware & Communications Infrastructure Summit
The conference will take place virtually on September 1-2, 2020.

Citi's Virtual 2020 Global Technology Conference
The conference will take place virtually on September 9-10, 2020.

Mr. David will be available for one-on-one investor meetings during the conferences. To schedule a meeting please contact your salesperson or Miri Segal at msegal@ms-ir.com.

About Nova

Nova is a leading innovator and key provider of metrology solutions for advanced process control used in semiconductor manufacturing. Nova delivers continuous innovation by providing state-of-the-art high-performance metrology solutions for effective process control throughout the semiconductor fabrication lifecycle. Nova's product portfolio, which combines high-precision hardware and cutting-edge software, provides its customers with deep insight into the development and production of the most advanced semiconductor devices. Nova's unique capability to deliver innovative X-ray and Optical solutions enables its customers to improve performance, enhance product yields and accelerate time to market. Nova acts as a partner to semiconductor manufacturers from its offices around the world. Additional information may be found at www.novami.com.

Nova is traded on the NASDAQ & TASE under the symbol NVMI.

Company Contact:
 Dror David, Chief Financial Officer
Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd.
Tel: +972-73-229-5760
E-mail: info@novami.com
www.novami.com

Investor Relations Contact:
Miri Segal MS-IR LLC
Tel: +917-607-8654
E-mail: msegal@ms-ir.com

Recommended for you

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.