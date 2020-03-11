WASHINGTON, March 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Workspace provider Novel Coworking is debuting private offices, office suites, and coworking space at its new D.C. location, Novel Coworking Dupont Circle. The company acquired the 1201 Connecticut Ave. NW building in July and has renovated it into state-of-the-art workspace for one to 200-person companies. Novel Coworking will host a Grand Opening Party that is open to the public on March 12 from 4pm to 7pm; attendees can RSVP here.
"We are excited to support D.C.'s entrepreneurial community with beautiful, affordable space to grow their businesses," said Bill Bennett, Founder of Novel Coworking. "We have seen huge demand for flexible, customizable workspace from small to mid-sized businesses, as well as enterprise companies."
Built in 1940, the 190,385-square-foot building features 12 floors of workspace. Strategically located just two blocks from Dupont Circle and two blocks from Farragut Square, this Novel Coworking location offers proximity to the hotels, restaurants, and office buildings of Downtown D.C. and Dupont Circle. The company's next closest location, in Alexandria, VA, opened in April 2017 and is fully occupied.
Novel Coworking supports companies of all sizes with the flexibility and room to scale up and grow on their terms. With monthly coworking memberships for $199 a month, private offices starting at $575 a month, and office suites as low as $399 per employee a month, Novel Coworking provides small businesses, enterprise firms, and entrepreneurs with high-caliber amenities at an affordable price. By purchasing the buildings where it operates, Novel Coworking is able to invest in infrastructure improvements including direct fiber internet and custom-built SmartSuites™ for 10 to 200-person teams, all while keeping rents 30-50% lower than competitors.
About Novel Coworking
Novel Coworking provides fully furnished, technology-equipped, and affordable workspace to small businesses, entrepreneurs, and enterprise companies. Novel Coworking members have access to more than 3 million square feet of workspace in 36 locations including Albany, Alexandria, Boulder, Charlotte, Chicago, Cincinnati, Columbia, Dallas, Denver, Houston, Indianapolis, Jacksonville, Kansas City, Madison, Miami, Milwaukee, Minneapolis, Nashville, Norfolk, Orlando, Phoenix, Pittsburgh, Richmond, San Diego, San Jose, Savannah, Seattle, and Washington, D.C. For more information, please visit novelcoworking.com.
