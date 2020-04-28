MEMPHIS , Tenn. and SALT LAKE CITY, April 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- NovEx Supply Chain, LLC acquired BGS Fulfillment, a Memphis company and a B2B warehousing and fulfillment provider. The combination of BGS with Salt Lake City-based NovEx will allow NovEx to serve the majority of the United States with exceptional final mile service and customer experience.
NovEx Supply Chain, a BoDE Foundation sponsored company, is a technology-driven fulfillment company pushing the limits in ecommerce fulfillment and final mile drone delivery in works. With an investment focus in technology, NovEx is committed to "delighting" the customers and providing clients necessary tools to stay ahead of the game. BGS acquisition provides a strategic foothold in "America's Distribution Center" (Memphis, TN), a portfolio of clients, an exceptional team, and an operation shipping thousands of packages daily.
U.S. locations are just the start. NovEx has partnerships in and is developing similar roll-up acquisitions in the United Kingdom, India, and Canada. "Our mission is to make NovEx a global household name with locations and technology that leads the way for final mile drone delivery and customer experience," said Brant Jensen, President of NovEx Supply Chain "It's our global presence and partnerships that set NovEx Supply Chain apart from the competition. Retail clients and end users alike now have the opportunity to 'NovEx-It', the new standard for ecommerce fulfillment around the globe," continued Jensen.
Kelsey Hensley, former owner and President of BGS Fulfillment, will be leading the operations in Memphis. NovEx is proud to welcome Hensley as its newest partner and Director of Operations. Hensley brings strong leadership, customer relations skills, and industry insight to NovEx.
Together with Hensley, NovEx Supply Chain is powered by a board of directors with the experience to disrupt the fulfillment market including Dr. Dinesh Patel, founder of vSpring Partners. NovEx began shipping from Memphis on March 2nd. With NovEx's experience in seller-fulfilled ecommerce solutions as well as its advanced technology and strategic locations, NovEx Supply Chain will be the global leader in 3PL fulfillment for years to come. "NovEx-It!"
For additional information on NovEx Supply Chain, please visit:
www.NovExIt.com | LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/company/novex-supply-chain/.
NovEx is a member of the BoDE family:
Due Diligence of Memphis based BGS Fulfillment provided by BJ Thomson, Managing Partner of Milestone Financial Engineers.
Contact Information:
Brandt Jensen, President, 238785@email4pr.com, 801-566-6722
Kelsey Hensley, Director of Operations, 238785@email4pr.com 901-567-4077