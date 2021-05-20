NEW YORK, May 20, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Novita Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ("Novita" or the "Company"), a privately held clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, is dedicated to developing cancer drugs based on its proprietary fascin inhibitor technology. Fascin inhibitor NP-G2-044 is a first-in-class drug expected to block cancer metastasis as monotherapy and synergize with anti-PD-1 immune checkpoint inhibitors in combination therapy. Novita will for the first time present Phase 1A clinical trial results of NP-G2-044 at the 2021 American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) annual meeting to be held from June 4-8, 2021.
"We are very encouraged by the data from our completed Phase 1A trial for NP-G2-044 in patients with advanced and metastatic solid tumors. In addition to excellent safety and pharmacokinetic profiles, NP-G2-044 has also shown signals of efficacy in cancer patients with no treatment options left. All these Phase 1 results are consistent with data from pre-clinical studies in animal models." said Jillian Zhang, Ph.D., President and Chief Scientific Officer of Novita. "We believe our fascin inhibitor has the potential to treat multiple cancer types by directly blocking tumor metastasis, and simultaneously activating intratumoral dendritic cells and synergizing with anti-PD1 immunotherapy. We look forward to presenting our Phase 1A trial results at the 2021 ASCO Annual Meeting."
According to presenting investigator, Vincent Chung, M.D., at the City of Hope Comprehensive Cancer Center, Duarte, CA, "Tumor metastasis remains the major cause of mortality in cancer patients. In our highly refractory patient population, Novita's fascin inhibitor shows preliminary and exciting signals of both anti-tumor activity and prolonged metastasis-free time. We look forward to our continued evaluation of this drug."
A Phase 2A clinical trial seeking to elucidate signals of NP-G2-044 activity in both monotherapy and the combination with anti-PD-1 immune checkpoint inhibitors will commence enrollment at 15-20 U.S. cancer centers in the coming months.
Poster Title: Phase 1A clinical trial of the first-in-class fascin inhibitor NP-G2-044 evaluating safety and anti-tumor activity in patients with advanced and metastatic solid tumors
Abstract #: 2548
Date: June 4-8, 2021
Presenter: Vincent Chung, M.D., City of Hope National Medical Center
Session Title: Poster Session: Developmental Therapeutics—Immunotherapy
About Novita Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
Novita Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ("Novita" or the "Company") is a privately held clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to developing ground-breaking drugs based on its proprietary fascin inhibitor technology to prevent and treat cancer metastasis and at the same time to boost anti-cancer immune responses. Cancer metastasis is the primary cause of over 90% of deaths of cancer patients and yet there is no drug specifically and directly targeting metastasis on the market today. In addition, Immuno-Oncology (IO) with anti-PD-1 immune checkpoint inhibitors has made a significant impact on the treatment of many types of cancer. However, most cancer patients do not respond to current IO treatments. Novita aims to address both these important medical needs by developing inhibitors of fascin, a key protein critically involved in tumor cell motility and highly expressed in tumor cells and in antigen-presenting cells in the tumor tissues. The Company's lead asset, a small-molecule fascin inhibitor NP-G2-044 has been shown in preclinical studies to block tumor cell migration, invasion, and metastasis. In animal models, NP-G2-044 in combination with immune checkpoint inhibitors demonstrated synergistic efficacy that tripled overall survival rates in comparison to IO alone. NP-G2-044 is currently moving to Phase 1B/2A multicenter clinical trial titled "NP-G2-044 as Monotherapy and Combination Therapy in Patients with Advanced or Metastatic Solid Tumor Malignancies."
Contact Info:
Christy Shue
(914)-912-4135
SOURCE Novita Pharmaceuticals, Inc.