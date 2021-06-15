ANN ARBOR, Mich., June 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- NovoDynamics, Inc., a leading provider of artificial intelligence (AI) solutions, today announced the appointment of Joseph Borg, DDS, as the company's Dental Director. Dr. Borg is one of the Dental Insurance industry's foremost experts in utilization management, quality assessment and regulatory compliance. He brings NovoDynamics significant experience and thought leadership as the company grows and scales its NovoHealth Dental AI platform.
Prior to joining NovoDynamics, Dr. Borg served for 20 years in various capacities at Delta Dental of California (DDCA), including as its Dental Director for the last 11 years. DDCA is one of the largest dental insurers in the US with more than 22 million enrollees. Prior to Dr. Borg's tenure with DDCA, he worked in private dental practice. He was granted a California Dental License in 1990, after earning a Doctorate in Dental Surgery (DDS) from the University of Southern California.
"I've spent most of my career, to-date, working to make claim review more efficient and effective for payers, and ensuring appropriate care is delivered. I joined NovoDynamics because I recognized that NovoHealth Dental is the most advanced AI-enabled claim review system on the market today," Borg explained. "I'm eager to help the company realize its vision of using AI to provide real-time dental claim review and processing. This is the direction dentistry is going. I look forward to working with the company to make a positive impact on the entire dental ecosystem."
Borg will report to David Rock, CEO and Board Chair. "We're thrilled that Dr. Borg has chosen to join the NovoHealth Dental team," said Rock. "His extensive knowledge of dental payer operations and clinical claim review will help NovoDynamics continue to successfully develop and deploy leading-edge AI products for the Dental industry."
About NovoDynamics
NovoDynamics, Inc., an In-Q-Tel portfolio company incorporated in 2001, leverages its pre-eminent data extraction, data integration, pattern recognition and predictive analytics technologies to develop artificial intelligence software and solutions that address highly complex challenges. The company's AI expertise and technology have been used to create powerful solutions for major companies and organizations across a variety of different industries. NovoDynamics® products transform large, disparate data sets into actionable information and insights that help organizations make better decisions. The company's flagship AI Platform, NovoHealth Dental, helps customers save time and money by making dental insurance claims processing more efficient and effective. Learn more at NovoHealthDental.com.
