WICHITA, Kan., May 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- U-Haul officially opens its newest retail and indoor self-storage facility today at 600 S. Holland St.
U-Haul Moving & Storage of West Wichita presents customers with a new three-story building showcasing 950 indoor self-storage units with high-tech security features and climate-control options at affordable price points.
The full-service facility also offers truck and trailer sharing, towing equipment and professional hitch installation, moving supplies, boxes, U-Box portable moving and self-storage containers, and more. Propane will soon be available on the 7.13-acre property.
More than two years of work went into erecting the West Wichita store.
U-HAUL COVID-19 UPDATES: KEEPING YOU PROTECTED
"We're excited to finally open and provide our state-of-the-art self-storage product on the west side of Wichita," stated Aaron Krueger, U-Haul Company of Southern Kansas president. "Our dedicated network of U-Haul neighborhood dealers have been serving this area for years. This store allows us to expand our services and give our customers what they expect."
Contact U-Haul Moving & Storage of West Wichita at (316) 283-1082 or stop by to visit general manager Amanda Koehn and her team. Hours of operation are 7 a.m.-7 p.m. Monday-Thursday and Saturday; 7 a.m.-8 p.m. Friday; and 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Sunday. Reserve equipment at uhaul.com or contact Reservations at 1-800-GO-UHAUL.
As an essential service provider, U-Haul stores and neighborhood dealers continue to serve the public. U-Haul products are used by First Responders; delivery companies bringing needed supplies to people's homes; small businesses trying to remain afloat; college students; and countless other dependent groups – in addition to the household mover.
U-Haul is pleased to offer programs that inherently promote social distancing with minimal or no contact with others. U-Haul Truck Share 24/7® allows customers to create an online account and pick up their truck at any hour using only their smartphone. Trained Live Verify agents interact with customers online, enabling them to skip the lines and go straight to their truck.
"Our goal is to provide residential mobility and a secure facility for people's belongings, and to do so in a responsible manner that protects our customers and Team Members," Krueger added. "We pride ourselves on offering a needed products and convenient locations. We look forward to serving our neighbors here for many years to come."
About U-Haul
Since 1945, U-Haul has been the No. 1 choice of do-it-yourself movers, with a network of 22,000 locations across all 50 states and 10 Canadian provinces. U-Haul Truck Share 24/7 offers secure access to U-Haul trucks every hour of every day through the customer dispatch option on their smartphones and our proprietary Live Verify technology. Our customers' patronage has enabled the U-Haul fleet to grow to approximately 167,000 trucks, 120,000 trailers and 43,000 towing devices. U-Haul offers nearly 697,000 rooms and 60.7 million square feet of self-storage space at owned and managed facilities throughout North America. U-Haul is the largest installer of permanent trailer hitches in the automotive aftermarket industry, and is the largest retailer of propane in the U.S.
Contact:
Andrea Batchelor
Jeff Lockridge
E-mail: publicrelations@uhaul.com
Phone: 602-263-6981
Website: uhaul.com