CHICAGO, May 18, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- NowSecure, the leading standards-based mobile app security and privacy software company, announced today the addition of Kristi Rogers to the company Board of Directors as part of ongoing expansion of the business. From mobile-powered digital transformation to mobile-first innovators to mobile compliance standards, NowSecure protects millions of mobile app users across banking, insurance, high tech, IoT, retail, hospitality, transportation, energy and government sectors.
Recognized entrepreneur, cybersecurity expert and government executive Kristi Rogers has joined the NowSecure Board of Directors. Ms. Rogers, a successful start-up CEO, is now Managing Partner & Co-Founder at Principal to Principal, a bespoke consulting services business bridging Washington D.C., NYC and Silicon Valley. Ms. Rogers currently serves on the Board of Directors at Qualys (NASDAQ: QLYS) and Business Executives for National Security (BENS), Co-Chair of the Board of Directors for the Women's Foreign Policy Group, Advisory Council at the National Security Institute at George Mason University. She previously served in the U.S. Department of Homeland Security, U.S. Department of Defense and U.S. Department of Transportation.
"One of the fastest growing threats to your enterprise is mobile apps," said Kristi Rogers, Managing Partner & Co-Founder of Principal to Principal. "NowSecure has game-changing technology that brings a new and much needed level of security. The new Executive Order from the White House will drive the standards necessary across federal agencies and software vendors to focus directly and substantially on cybersecurity going forward, and NowSecure is well positioned. I am looking forward to helping NowSecure grow in the marketplace and significantly reduce this threat."
Mobile apps power digital transformation and standards are the core for driving delivery speed with security built in. Today mobile apps power the global economy with 79% of all digital time spent in mobile apps vs web, 6 million apps available in commercial app stores for consumers, and millions more built for private use by employees and partners. Pressures of market competition and customer demand drive higher volumes of mobile apps and faster release cycles, frequently leaving security and privacy behind. With a decade of mobile app security innovations, NowSecure brings the world's only standards-based, continuous security approach to protect mobile app supply chains and accelerate mobile app development and delivery — safely.
"We are very excited to have Kristi Rogers join our Board of Directors," said NowSecure CEO Alan Snyder. "She has made a significant contribution to NowSecure in a very short period of time through her industry knowledge and relationships. Kristi's entrepreneurial background and wide-ranging cybersecurity experience across the tech marketplace, financial community and federal government make her an ideal partner to support our growth in commercial and federal markets."
"Kristi Rogers brings extensive experience with entrepreneurship, innovation and board governance,' said Alberto Yépez, co-founder and Managing Director of ForgePoint Capital. "In addition, Kristi brings a trusted network of relationships that will help NowSecure build commercial and federal business momentum. We applaud NowSecure for its commitment to increase diversity in the boardroom by appointing qualified candidates to enrich its corporate culture and business growth."
With overall cyber breaches at an all-time high including the SolarWinds supply-chain beach, Colonial Pipeline ransomware, and Microsoft Exchange exploit and the mobile app breach rate accelerating dramatically, the U.S. federal government has issued a major new Executive Order to address critical cybersecurity issues across federal agencies, software vendors and service providers. NowSecure is well positioned to help agencies and software vendors alike ensure the security, privacy and compliance of their mobile apps to meet these future EO regulatory standards.
Across the industry, standards have become a critical component to address security and compliance by enabling the speed, alignment and predictability that organizations require. Grounded in over a decade of mobile experience building mobile app security programs and testing millions of mobile apps, NowSecure continues to collaborate on creating and evolving critical industry standards including OWASP on the Mobile Security Project, NIAP for mobile app protection compliance and the ioXt Alliance on the recent IoT-connected mobile app certification program.
NowSecure provides the most comprehensive solution suite for mobile app security including NowSecure Platform for continuous security testing in the development pipeline, NowSecure Workstation kit for pen tester productivity, NowSecure Supply Chain Risk Management, NowSecure Full-Scope Pen Testing Services, and NowSecure Training Courseware for developers and security analysts.
Built on a foundation of standards and automation, NowSecure empowers organizations to drive their business success by delivering secure mobile apps faster and by continuously monitoring their mobile app supply chains for risk. Top innovators, global businesses and agencies trust NowSecure to secure their mobile apps including AT&T, Cisco, Dell, Humana, Kaiser Permanente, iRobot, PNC, Sony, Reddit, Uber, Zoom, U.S. Department of Homeland Security, U.S. Department of Justice, U.S. Department of Defense and more.
About NowSecure:
NowSecure is the standards-based mobile app security and privacy software company trusted by the world's most demanding organizations and most advanced security teams. NowSecure protects millions of mobile app users across banking, insurance, high tech, IoT, retail, hospitality, energy and government sectors. Only NowSecure delivers fully automated mobile app security and privacy testing software, expert mobile pen testing services and mobile security training with the depth, speed, accuracy, and efficiency to meet modern business demands. NowSecure provides standards-based compliance testing for OWASP, ioXt, NIAP, GDPR, CCPA, FINRA, FISMA and numerous industry regulatory standards. With more than a dozen years of mobile-first, mobile-only experience, NowSecure identifies the broadest array of security threats, compliance gaps, and privacy risks. As a trusted security expert, NowSecure was positioned as the worldwide leader in two 2019 IDC MarketScapes for Mobile Application Security Testing, Mobile DevSecOps Trailblazer by Gartner in 2020, Deloitte Fast500 Winner in 2020, and TAG Cyber Distinguished Vendor in 2021.
