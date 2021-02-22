HOUSTON, Feb. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- NRG Technologies, an AFGlobal company, today announced that it is showcasing its DuraPax™ Mobile Power Solution at this week's Thrive Energy Conference, taking place February 24-26, at Minute Maid Park in Houston, TX.
DuraPax Remote Power Generators are specifically designed to provide environmentally-sound power generation. Initially deployed at fracking sites, the modular and mobile DuraPax units run natural gas inputs through gas-reciprocating engines to produce up to 3.6 MW of power per trailer, in 10 seconds or less after start up.
Beyond fracking sites, DuraPax units can also be deployed at petrochemical plants, mining sites and general industrial plants. Today, the mobile units are available to bring immediate power to any location - including municipal power & water plants, industrial co-gen plants, hospitals and any other location that needs immediate power.
One of the main advantages of a gas-recip power generator like DuraPax is its ability to provide incremental electricity immediately. DuraPax units can start/stop quickly and they can operate at partial loads, which is particularly useful in areas with high shares of renewable electricity generation from wind and solar. DuraPax units can help electric transmission grid operators match fluctuating power requirements and restore power immediately after major winter storms, summer heat waves or hurricanes.
"The storms last week all across Texas highlighted the need for flexible and reliable backup power that can be deployed in a moment's notice anywhere it's needed," said Kyle Reppond, President of NRG Technologies. "We're looking forward to showcasing the DuraPax mobile units this week at the Thrive Energy Conference. We want municipalities, government organizations, hospitals and larger industrial facilities around the globe to know about DuraPax, because it can provide an important complement to power grids that rely on renewable energy sources."
NRG Technologies/AFGlobal can be located this week in space P26 of the outdoor exhibits, or in the Company's accompanying suite inside Minute Maid Park at the Thrive Energy Conference. Anyone looking to attend this invitation-only event or seeking immediate information on DuraPax can contact Brandon Strew at 713.454.3753 or visit https://afgholdings.com/nrg-technologies/durapax-mobile-power-solutions/, or https://afgholdings.com/contact-us/.
About AFGlobal:
NRG Technologies (AFGlobal) is an oil and gas OEM specializing in technology, products, and services. Our fully-integrated manufacturing capabilities serve clients around the world. We provide strategic technologies to the upstream market for onshore, offshore and connectors and precision manufacturing requirements. Our pressure pumping experts deliver premium equipment designed to exacting client specifications for best-in-class performance. In-house design of pressure pumping equipment at our state-of-the-art facility in Waller, Texas helps ensure high reliability and excellent run times. NRG designs, engineers, and configures the right pumping system to deliver dependable performance, cost efficiency, and prompt maintenance. We offer best-in-class service support, strategically located near key basins in the United States, supporting clients with technical requirements 24/7. From functional rebuilds to ongoing wellsite maintenance, we deliver the right skills and a depth of expertise for all aftermarket pressure pumping needs. For more information, visit: http://www.afgholdings.com.
