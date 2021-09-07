CLEVELAND, Sept. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- NSL Analytical Services, Inc. will exhibit at the 2021 International Materials, Applications & Technologies (IMAT) Conference in St. Louis, MO from Sept. 13-16, 2021 at Booth #426. IMAT will feature 4 keynote speakers and 3.5 days of technical programming focused on key topics in emerging technology areas such as: additive manufacturing, artificial intelligence and machine learning for materials, failure analysis, metallography, biomaterials, and much more. Dr. Dave van der Wiel, NSL's Director of Technology Development, will present at the IMAT Technical Conference on Sept. 15.
The event will also include a comprehensive lineup of technical sessions, education courses, networking events, and an exhibit floor. The conference theme, Solving Global Materials Challenges, will feature programming specifically designed to appeal to materials professionals from industry, academia, and government. The conference is hosted annually by ASM International.
About ASM International
ASM International was founded in 1913 as the American Society of Metals, and today, they are the world's largest association of materials-focused engineers, scientists, technicians, educators, and students. A member- and volunteer-based organization based in Cleveland, Ohio, ASM International serves as a central resource that connects materials professionals and their organizations to the resources necessary to provide professional development and to improve materials performance.
They act as a catalyst for vigorous professional activities, fueling a passionate sense of community, energizing members to aspire to new levels of success and satisfaction, advancing the development of materials, and ultimately elevating the importance of our industry. To learn more about ASM International, visit http://asminternational.org.
About NSL Analytical
NSL Analytical is an ISO/IEC 17025 and Nadcap accredited material testing laboratory in Cleveland, Ohio that provides accurate and repeatable results with consistent turnaround times to customers around the world. NSL has been a long-time supporter and Corporate Member of ASM. Larry Somrack, NSL's President-Emeritus is an ASM trustee.
Since 1945, NSL has helped verify the highest quality, performance, and safety standards in product materials through comprehensive testing services. NSL specializes in Metal Powder Evaluations, Metallurgical and Microscopy Evaluations, Inorganic Elemental Chemical Analysis, Ceramic Testing, and Polymer Materials Testing. To learn more about NSL, visit http://nslanalytical.com.
Media Contact
Melissa Gorris, NSL Analytical, 2164385200, mgorris@nslanalytical.com
SOURCE NSL Analytical