PROVO, Utah, Nov. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE: NUS) today announced third quarter 2021 revenue of $641.2 million and earnings per share (EPS) of $0.97.

Executive Summary

Q3 2021 vs. Prior-year Quarter

Revenue:

$641.2 million; (9)%

·  +2% fx impact or $11.8 million

Earnings Per Share (EPS):

$0.97; (10)%

Sales Leaders:

58,565; (15)%

Customers:

1,395,271; (9)%

"As we previously announced, our third quarter revenue was lower than anticipated due to COVID delta variant disruptions as unexpected government restrictions interrupted selling and promotional activities in several markets, specifically in Mainland China and Southeast Asia," said Ryan Napierski, Nu Skin president and CEO. "Despite these short-term impacts, we are encouraged by our continued growth in the U.S., which was driven by our Beauty Focus Collagen+ launch and double-digit growth in Korea due to successful product promotions and sales leader initiatives.

"Looking ahead, we anticipate the ongoing rollout of our Collagen+ and ageLOC Meta products in Q4 will build momentum going into next year. For 2022 and beyond, we remain focused on our vision of becoming the world's leading beauty and wellness company, powered by our dynamic affiliate opportunity platform. We will work toward this by introducing our EmpowerMe personalized beauty and wellness strategy with connected beauty devices, increasing adoption of our affiliate-powered social commerce business model and expanding our digital platform. Amidst global uncertainty, we are confident in this strategy as we transform our company toward our vision for the future."

Q3 2021 Year-over-year Operating Results                

Revenue:

$641.2 million compared to $703.3 million

·  +2% fx impact

Gross Margin:

75.2% compared to 73.9%

·  Nu Skin business was 78.6% compared to 76.3%

Selling Expenses:

39.9% compared to 39.9%

·  Nu Skin business was 42.7% compared to 42.4%

G&A Expenses:

25.1% compared to 23.5%

Operating Margin:

10.2% compared to 10.6%

Other Income / (Expense):

$2.8 million compared to $0.5 million

Income Tax Rate:

27.0% compared to 24.7%

EPS:

$0.97 compared to $1.08

Stockholder Value

Dividend Payments:

$19.0 million

Stock Repurchases:

$10.0 million

·  $255.4 million remaining in authorization

Q4 and Full-year 2021 Outlook

Q4 2021 Revenue:

$645 to $675 million; (10) to (14)%

·  Approximately (1)% fx impact

Q4 2021 EPS:

$0.90 to $1.00; (29) to (36)%

·  Prior year benefitted by 19.6% tax rate

2021 Revenue:

$2.67 to $2.70 billion; +3 to 5%

·  Approximately +2 to 3% fx impact

2021 EPS:

$3.93 to $4.03; +8 to 11%

Mark Lawrence, chief financial officer, added, "We are adjusting our 2021 forecast based on third quarter results and continued COVID uncertainty. Despite the difficult operating environment, we anticipate annual revenue growth of 3 to 5 percent on top of strong growth in 2020, with earnings per share growth of 8 to 11 percent."

About Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc.

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE: NUS) is a leading beauty and wellness company, powered by a dynamic affiliate opportunity platform. The company helps people live, look and feel their best with products that combine the best of science, technology and nature. Backed by more than 35 years of scientific research, Nu Skin develops innovative products including Nu Skin® personal care, Pharmanex® nutrition and the ageLOC® anti-aging brand which includes an award-winning line of beauty device systems. Nu Skin operates in approximately 50 markets worldwide in the Americas, Asia, Europe, Africa and the Pacific. Rhyz Inc. is the company's strategic investment arm that includes a collection of technology and manufacturing companies to support growth in the core Nu Skin business. Nu Skin is committed to sustainability, including global initiatives such as transitioning to reduced and sustainable packaging for all products by 2030. The Nu Skin Force for Good Foundation also strives to improve children's health, education and economic circumstances throughout the world. For more information, visit nuskin.com.  

Important Information Regarding Forward-Looking Statements: This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, that represent the company's current expectations and beliefs. All statements other than statements of historical fact are "forward-looking statements" for purposes of federal and state securities laws and include, but are not limited to, statements of management's expectations regarding the company's performance, growth, shareholder value, vision, initiatives, product pipeline and product introductions, digital tools, customers and sales leaders, affiliates, strategies and initiatives; projections regarding revenue, earnings per share, foreign currency fluctuations and other financial items; statements of belief; and statements of assumptions underlying any of the foregoing. In some cases, you can identify these statements by forward-looking words such as "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "project," "outlook," "guidance," "remain," "become," "plan," "forecast," "expand," "will," "would," "could," "may," "might," the negative of these words and other similar words.

The forward-looking statements and related assumptions involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results and outcomes to differ materially from any forward-looking statements or views expressed herein. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the following:

  • risk that epidemics, including the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, and other crises could negatively impact our business;
  • adverse publicity related to the company's business, products, industry or any legal actions or complaints by the company's sales force or others;
  • risk that direct selling laws and regulations in any of the company's markets, including the United States and Mainland China, may be modified, interpreted or enforced in a manner that results in negative changes to the company's business model or negatively impacts its revenue, sales force or business, including through the interruption of sales activities, loss of licenses, increased scrutiny of sales force actions, imposition of fines, or any other adverse actions or events;
  • any failure of current or planned initiatives or products to generate interest among the company's sales force and customers and generate sponsoring and selling activities on a sustained basis;
  • political, legal, tax and regulatory uncertainties associated with operating in international markets, including Mainland China;
  • uncertainty regarding meeting restrictions and other government scrutiny in Mainland China, as well as negative media and consumer sentiment in Mainland China on our business operations and results;
  • risk of foreign-currency fluctuations and the currency translation impact on the company's business associated with these fluctuations;
  • uncertainties regarding the future financial performance of the businesses the company has acquired;
  • risks related to accurately predicting, delivering or maintaining sufficient quantities of products to support planned initiatives or launch strategies, and increased risk of inventory write-offs if the company over-forecasts demand for a product or changes its planned initiatives or launch strategies;
  • regulatory risks associated with the company's products, which could require the company to modify its claims or inhibit its ability to import or continue selling a product in a market if the product is determined to be a medical device or if the company is unable to register the product in a timely manner under applicable regulatory requirements;
  • unpredictable economic conditions and events globally, including trade policies and tariffs;
  • the company's future tax-planning initiatives; any prospective or retrospective increases in duties on the company's products imported into the company's markets outside of the United States; and any adverse results of tax audits or unfavorable changes to tax laws in the company's various markets; and
  • continued competitive pressures in the company's markets.

The company's financial performance and the forward-looking statements contained herein are further qualified by a detailed discussion of associated risks set forth in the documents filed by the company with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The forward-looking statements set forth the company's beliefs as of the date that such information was first provided, and the company assumes no duty to update the forward-looking statements contained in this release to reflect any change except as required by law.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures: Constant-currency revenue change is a non-GAAP financial measure that removes the impact of fluctuations in foreign-currency exchange rates, thereby facilitating period-to-period comparisons of the company's performance. It is calculated by translating the current period's revenue at the same average exchange rates in effect during the applicable prior-year period and then comparing that amount to the prior-year period's revenue. The company believes that constant-currency revenue change is useful to investors, lenders and analysts because such information enables them to gauge the impact of foreign-currency fluctuations on the company's revenue from period to period.

The following table sets forth revenue for the three-month periods ended September 30, 2021 and 2020 for each of our reportable segments (U.S. dollars in thousands):



Three Months Ended

September 30,







Constant-

Currency



2021



2020



Change



Change

Nu Skin























Mainland China

$

134,291



$

169,068





(21)%





(26)%

Americas



131,482





133,618





(2)%





(2)%

South Korea



91,989





83,460





10%





8%

Southeast Asia/Pacific



79,081





101,949





(22)%





(23)%

EMEA



55,839





61,411





(9)%





(11)%

Japan



65,117





70,958





(8)%





(5)%

Hong Kong/Taiwan



39,921





42,265





(6)%





(8)%

Nu Skin other



889





(314)





383%





382%

Total Nu Skin



598,609





662,415





(10)%





(11)%

Rhyz Investments























Manufacturing



41,635





40,910





2%





2%

Grow Tech



783





22





3,459%





3,459%

Rhyz other



125

















Total Rhyz Investments



42,543





40,932





4%





4%

Total

$

641,152



$

703,347





(9)%





(11)%

The following table sets forth revenue for the nine-month periods ended September 30, 2021 and 2020 for each of our reportable segments (U.S. dollars in thousands):



Nine Months Ended

September 30,







Constant-

Currency



2021



2020



Change



Change

Nu Skin























Mainland China

$

438,066



$

453,096





(3)%





(11)%

Americas



403,755





312,436





29%





28%

South Korea



261,724





236,094





11%





5%

Southeast Asia/Pacific



246,338





262,038





(6)%





(9)%

EMEA



215,134





147,590





46%





36%

Japan



203,001





200,549





1%





2%

Hong Kong/Taiwan



114,795





115,253









(4)%

Nu Skin other



2,350





374





528%





530%

Total Nu Skin



1,885,163





1,727,430





9%





5%

Rhyz Investments























Manufacturing



135,760





105,975





28%





28%

Grow Tech



1,147





336





241%





241%

Rhyz other



163

















Total Rhyz Investments



137,070





106,311





29%





29%

Total

$

2,022,233



$

1,833,741





10%





6%

The company's Customers and Sales Leaders statistics by segment as of September 30, 2021 and 2020 are presented in the following table:



As of

September 30, 2021



As of

September 30, 2020



% Increase

(Decrease)



Customers



Sales Leaders



Customers



Sales Leaders



Customers



Sales Leaders

Mainland China



355,256





13,838





341,386





20,970





4%





(34)%

Americas



324,880





12,127





397,936





12,798





(18)%





(5)%

South Korea



156,439





9,448





164,256





7,973





(5)%





18%

Southeast Asia/Pacific



162,048





7,607





204,489





9,959





(21)%





(24)%

EMEA



210,705





5,726





235,202





6,226





(10)%





(8)%

Japan



123,453





6,029





126,896





6,523





(3)%





(8)%

Hong Kong/Taiwan



62,490





3,790





69,346





4,067





(10)%





(7)%

Total



1,395,271





58,565





1,539,511





68,516





(9)%





(15)%

"Customers" are persons who purchased products directly from the company during the previous three months. Our Customer numbers do not include consumers who purchase products directly from members of our sales force.

"Sales Leaders" are independent distributors, and sales employees and independent marketers in China, who achieve certain qualification requirements.

 

 

NU SKIN ENTERPRISES, INC.

Consolidated Statements of Income (Unaudited)

(U.S. dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)

 





Three Months Ended

September 30,



 Nine Months Ended

September 30,



2021



2020



2021



2020

























Revenue

$

641,152



$

703,347



$

2,022,233



$

1,833,741

Cost of sales



158,907





183,374





501,448





463,277

Gross profit



482,245





519,973





1,520,785





1,370,464

























Operating expenses:























Selling expenses



255,719





280,695





807,358





735,365

General and administrative expenses



161,142





165,050





499,754





466,232

Total operating expenses



416,861





445,745





1,307,112





1,201,597

























Operating income



65,384





74,228





213,673





168,867

Other income (expense), net



2,781





525





351





(4,068)

























Income before provision for income taxes



68,165





74,753





214,024





164,799

Provision for income taxes



18,436





18,446





57,527





46,911

























Net income

$

49,729



$

56,307



$

156,497



$

117,888

























Net income per share:























Basic

$

0.99



$

1.10



$

3.11



$

2.24

Diluted

$

0.97



$

1.08



$

3.03



$

2.23

























Weighted-average common shares outstanding (000s):























Basic



50,098





51,308





50,304





52,741

Diluted



51,260





52,243





51,629





52,906

 

 

NU SKIN ENTERPRISES, INC.

Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited)

(U.S. dollars in thousands)

 





September 30, 2021



December 31, 2020

ASSETS







Current assets:







Cash and cash equivalents

$

282,412



$

402,683

Current investments



19,190





21,216

Accounts receivable, net



52,441





63,370

Inventories, net



415,203





314,366

Prepaid expenses and other



121,626





101,563

 Total current assets



890,872





903,198













Property and equipment, net



464,049





468,181

Operating lease right-of-use assets



128,887





155,104

Goodwill



215,582





202,979

Other intangible assets, net



88,497





89,532

Other assets



186,522





138,082

Total assets

$

1,974,409



$

1,957,076













LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY











Current liabilities:











Accounts payable

$

52,023



$

66,174

Accrued expenses



378,573





446,682

Current portion of long-term debt



110,000





30,000

 Total current liabilities



540,596





542,856













Operating lease liabilities 



95,741





112,275

Long-term debt



278,563





305,393

Other liabilities



123,032





102,281

Total liabilities



1,037,932





1,062,805













Commitments and contingencies























Stockholders' equity:











Class A common stock – 500 million shares authorized, $0.001 par value, 90.6 million shares issued



91





91

Additional paid-in capital



590,678





579,801

Treasury stock, at cost – 40.5 million and 39.7 million shares



(1,518,535)





(1,461,593)

Accumulated other comprehensive loss



(75,658)





(64,768)

Retained earnings



1,939,901





1,840,740

Total stockholders' equity



936,477





894,271

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$

1,974,409



$

1,957,076

 

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/nu-skin-enterprises-reports-third-quarter-2021-results-301415504.html

SOURCE Nu Skin Enterprises

