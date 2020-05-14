BURLINGTON, Mass., May 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Nuance® Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ: NUAN) today announced the appointment of Diana Nole to Executive Vice President and General Manager of the Company's Healthcare business. Ms. Nole, who will join Nuance on June 1, 2020, brings more than 15 years of experience leading global healthcare operations, delivering consistent top- and bottom-line growth, and ensuring the highest levels of customer satisfaction. She will be based in the Burlington, Massachusetts headquarters and report to Nuance CEO Mark Benjamin.
A proven leader, Ms. Nole most recently served as Chief Executive Officer of the Wolters Kluwer Health division, overseeing all operations for the $1.3 billion global provider of healthcare information, software solutions, and services. She was instrumental in bringing Wolters Kluwer's healthcare product offerings together into a suite of solutions incorporating advanced technologies to drive further innovation. Under Ms. Nole's leadership, Wolters Kluwer formed a centralized applied data science team that accelerated the successful introduction of next-generation AI-based solutions for data interoperability, clinical surveillance, and competency test preparation for nursing education.
"After a comprehensive search process, I am excited to welcome Diana Nole to lead our deeply talented Healthcare management team as we continue to create value for healthcare organizations worldwide with solutions that expand patient access and telehealth, improve care quality and financial performance, and alleviate burnout among clinicians everywhere. Diana's experience in leading global teams to develop and deliver comprehensive, integrated AI solutions for healthcare's complex clinical and financial challenges is a tremendous and timely addition to the expertise of our Healthcare organization," said Mark Benjamin.
"This is a critical time for healthcare organizations – the world has changed – and healthcare must change with it," said Diana Nole. "Nuance's depth of customer relationships along with the breadth of its AI-powered healthcare solutions portfolio, including the Dragon Ambient eXperience and PowerScribe One, provide a unique opportunity to empower healthcare organizations to unlock value and have a positive and lasting impact on the global healthcare landscape. It is an honor to join Nuance's seasoned Healthcare team at this extraordinary time, and I look forward to what's ahead."
Prior to Wolters Kluwer, Ms. Nole served as President for the Digital Medical Solutions Division of Carestream Health. In that role, she oversaw global operations for the $1 billion provider of healthcare equipment, software, and services with global development sites. The product development activities under her direction delivered breakthrough products with substantial customer workflow improvements, resulting in significant revenue growth, increased profit, and customer satisfaction ratings. Ms. Nole is a board director and Chair of the audit committee for the privately held life sciences company, ClinicalInk, and was recently named the first female Chair of the board of trustees of St. John Fisher College, home to the Wegman's Schools of Pharmacy and Nursing. She holds a bachelor's degree in Mathematics and Computer Science from the State University of New York at Potsdam and a master's degree in business administration from the University of Rochester.
About Nuance Healthcare
Nuance provides intelligent systems that support a more natural and insightful approach to clinical documentation, freeing clinicians to spend more time caring for patients. Nuance healthcare solutions capture, improve, and communicate more than 300 million patient stories each year, helping more than 500,000 clinicians in 10,000 global healthcare organizations to drive meaningful clinical and financial outcomes. Nuance's award-winning clinical speech recognition, medical transcription, CDI, coding, quality, and medical imaging solutions provide a more complete and accurate view of patient care.
About Nuance Communications, Inc.
Nuance Communications (NASDAQ: NUAN) is the pioneer and leader in conversational AI innovations that bring intelligence to everyday work and life. The company delivers solutions that understand, analyze, and respond to people – amplifying human intelligence to increase productivity and security. With decades of domain and AI expertise, Nuance works with thousands of organizations globally across healthcare, financial services, telecommunications, government, and retail – to empower a smarter, more connected world. For more information, please visit www.nuance.com.
