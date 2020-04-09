PLEASANTON, Calif., April 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- NuCompass Mobility Services Inc., a leading provider of global and US domestic relocation management services, announced that Dave Marron has been named CEO. This transition, effective April 1, 2020, has been in the works for over a year. As a result, Marron is highly qualified to continue the company's 50+ years of industry success, and importantly, well prepared to lead the company through the current COVID-19 crisis. Long term, Marron will focus on company growth based on valuable and lasting partnerships with corporate clients.
Marron is co-owner of the company and brings to the job over a decade of executive experience at NuCompass. He has served as senior vice president of client relationships, vice president of sales and marketing, and vice president of global business development. Prior to joining NuCompass, Marron served as CEO of two real estate technology companies, as well as sales executive roles in financial services.
"I'm passionate about NuCompass' focus on being the partner that companies can rely on to meet all of their talent mobility needs, especially during uncertain times." Marron said. "I'm inspired by our teams' consistent ability to make a difference in the lives of people moving from one job location to another."
Frank Patitucci, current CEO and co-owner, will continue as Chairman. Patitucci, who will remain actively involved in the company, said, "Dave was one of the major architects of our current strategic plan and has introduced new management tools and technology to more effectively implement that plan. I am very confident that he will continue this kind of leadership in his new role as CEO."
Marron especially wants companies to know that NuCompass is here to help during the COVID-19 crisis. The company is using its advanced technology to allow all of its employees at every level, around the world, to work remotely and continue to meet the needs of corporate clients and their relocating employees.
"We have a worldwide network of vetted and reliable service providers that we've partnered with for decades," Marron said. "During times like these, we draw on those relationships on behalf of our corporate clients. We want to help our clients come out of this crisis with their mobility programs intact and be better prepared to meet the challenges of the future."
Even though it is a challenging time to transition to a new role, Marron is looking forward to his new role as CEO, "I'm honored to lead our dedicated team of highly capable professionals," Marron said. "Together, our skills, our technology, and our decades of experience allow us to pro-actively help our clients succeed in their talent management efforts."
About NuCompass
As a full-service relocation management company, NuCompass offers a range of US Domestic and global mobility services, including policy development and talent mobility transformation support. With its award-winning CoPilot® platform, NuCompass delivers services from its locations in the AMERICAS: California, Texas, Connecticut; EMEA: UK; and APAC: Singapore. Visit www.nucompass.com to learn more.