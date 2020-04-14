CHARLOTTE, N.C., April 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Nucor Corporation (NYSE: NUE) announced today that it will host its 2020 annual meeting of stockholders (the "Annual Meeting") virtually due to the public health impact of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic and to prioritize the health and well-being of Nucor's stockholders, teammates and other meeting participants. The Annual Meeting will continue to be held on Thursday, May 14, 2020 at 10:00 a.m., Eastern Time.
Stockholders as of the close of business on the record date, March 16, 2020, will be able to participate in the Annual Meeting by visiting www.virtualshareholdermeeting.com/NUE2020. To vote and ask questions during the Annual Meeting, stockholders will need the 16-digit control number found on their proxy card, voting instruction form or notice previously sent. Individuals interested in attending the Annual Meeting who do not have a control number or who are not a stockholder may attend the Annual Meeting as a guest.
Whether or not stockholders plan to attend the virtual-only Annual Meeting, we encourage stockholders to vote and submit their proxies in advance of the meeting by one of the methods described in the proxy materials.
About Nucor
Nucor and its affiliates are manufacturers of steel and steel products, with operating facilities in the United States, Canada and Mexico. Products produced include: carbon and alloy steel -- in bars, beams, sheet and plate; hollow structural section tubing; electrical conduit; steel piling; steel joists and joist girders; steel deck; fabricated concrete reinforcing steel; cold finished steel; precision castings; steel fasteners; metal building systems; steel grating; and wire and wire mesh. Nucor, through The David J. Joseph Company, also brokers ferrous and nonferrous metals, pig iron and hot briquetted iron / direct reduced iron; supplies ferro-alloys; and processes ferrous and nonferrous scrap. Nucor is North America's largest recycler.