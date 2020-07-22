CHARLOTTE, N.C., July 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- In conjunction with Nucor's (NYSE: NUE) second quarter earnings release, you are invited to listen to its live conference call with host Leon Topalian, Nucor's President and Chief Executive Officer. This conference call will include a review of Nucor's results for the second quarter ended July 4, 2020, followed by a question and answer session.  The event will be available on the Internet on July 23, 2020, at 2 p.m. Eastern Time.

What:

Nucor's Second Quarter of 2020 Conference Call



When:

2:00 p.m. Eastern Time on Thursday, July 23, 2020



Where:

https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/913/35658 or at http://www.nucor.com 



How:

Simply log on to the web at either of the addresses above



Archive:

If you are unable to participate during the live Webcast, the archived call will be available at http://www.nucor.com.

Nucor and its affiliates are manufacturers of steel and steel products, with operating facilities in the United States, Canada and Mexico. Products produced include: carbon and alloy steel -- in bars, beams, sheet and plate; hollow structural section tubing; electrical conduit; steel piling; steel joists and joist girders; steel deck; fabricated concrete reinforcing steel; cold finished steel; precision castings; steel fasteners; metal building systems; steel grating; and wire and wire mesh. Nucor, through The David J. Joseph Company, also brokers ferrous and nonferrous metals, pig iron and hot briquetted iron / direct reduced iron; supplies ferro-alloys; and processes ferrous and nonferrous scrap. Nucor is North America's largest recycler.

