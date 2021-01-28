CHARLOTTE, N.C., Jan. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Nucor Corporation (NYSE: NUE) today announced consolidated net earnings of $398.8 million, or $1.30 per diluted share, for the fourth quarter of 2020. By comparison, Nucor reported consolidated net earnings of $193.4 million, or $0.63 per diluted share, for the third quarter of 2020 and $107.8 million, or $0.35 per diluted share, for the fourth quarter of 2019. Included in the fourth quarter of 2020 results were the following non-operational items (in millions):
Non-Operational Item
Segment
Gross Amount of
Expense/(Benefit) Net of Tax
Non-cash impairment charge
Steel mills
$
103.2
$
78.7
Non-cash impairment charge
Raw materials
27.0
21.0
Loss on assets - Duferdofin Nucor
Steel mills
184.0
(17.9)
State tax credits
N/A
-
(39.7)
CARES Act tax carryback provision
N/A
-
(48.2)
$
314.2
$
(6.1)
1Gross amounts are included in segment reporting. Segment reporting does not include any tax effects.
With the exception of the state tax credits, the non-operational items presented in the above table were not quantifiable at the time of our guidance that was released on December 17, 2020. Refer to the "Review of Non-Operational Items" section for more information related to these items.
For the full year 2020, Nucor reported consolidated net earnings of $721.5 million, or $2.36 per diluted share, compared with consolidated net earnings of $1.27 billion, or $4.14 per diluted share, in 2019.
"Over the last 12 months, the Nucor team has demonstrated incredible resilience as we navigated macroeconomic headwinds and the challenging operating environment created by the COVID-19 pandemic," said Leon Topalian, Nucor's President and Chief Executive Officer. "At the onset of the pandemic, we capitalized on the flexibility of our business model and strong demand for our products to gain market share across nearly our entire portfolio. Even as we worked hard to drive growth and value creation, the safety of our teammates and our commitment to customer relationships remained our top priorities. I am proud to report that 2020 was the safest year in Nucor's history."
Mr. Topalian continued, "We are extremely grateful to our more than 26,000 teammates whose hard work and dedication enabled us to achieve strong financial and operational results throughout the year. Looking ahead, we are confident that Nucor is poised for continued growth, and we anticipate earnings in the first quarter of 2021 to significantly increase from the fourth quarter of 2020. All of us at Nucor remain committed to delivering strong results for our stockholders and strengthening our position as the most profitable steel and steel products company in the world."
Review of Non-Operational Items
Duferdofin Nucor Related Items
In the fourth quarter of 2020 Nucor finalized an agreement (the "Duferdofin Agreement") to transfer its 50% economic and voting interest in Duferdofin Nucor to the owner of the remaining 50% interest. Losses on assets related to the Duferdofin Agreement were $184.0 million, or $0.61 per diluted share, in the fourth quarter of 2020.
We were able to claim certain tax deductions related to our investment in Duferdofin Nucor that resulted in a benefit to the provision for income taxes of $201.9 million, or $0.66 per diluted share, in the fourth quarter of 2020.
Other Fourth Quarter of 2020 Non-Operational Items
Also, included in the fourth quarter of 2020 earnings are non-cash impairment charges of $130.2 million, or $0.33 per diluted share. Of that amount, $103.2 million, or $0.26 per diluted share, relates to impairment of certain inventory and long-lived assets in the steel mills segment. Also included in that amount is a $27.0 million, or $0.07 per diluted share, impairment charge that relates to a write-down of our unproved natural gas well assets that is included in the raw materials segment.
Tax related items included in the fourth quarter of 2020 earnings were a net benefit totaling $39.7 million, or $0.13 per diluted share, related to state tax credits and a net benefit of $48.2 million, or $0.16 per diluted share, for the anticipated carryback of a 2020 tax net operating loss under the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act (the "CARES Act").
Comparative Period Non-Operational Items
Included in earnings for the third quarter of 2020 was a restructuring charge of $16.4 million, or $0.04 per diluted share, related to the realignment of Nucor's metal buildings business. Included in the fourth quarter of 2019 earnings were non-cash impairment charges of $66.9 million, or $0.17 per diluted share.
Financial Strength
At the end of the fourth quarter of 2020, Nucor had $3.16 billion in cash and cash equivalents, short-term investments and restricted cash and cash equivalents on hand. The Company's $1.50 billion revolving credit facility remains undrawn and does not expire until April 2023. Nucor continues to have the strongest credit rating in the North American steel sector (Baa1/A-) with stable outlooks at both Moody's and Standard & Poor's.
Selected Segment Data
Earnings (loss) before income taxes and noncontrolling interests by segment for the fourth quarter and full year 2020 and 2019 were as follows (in thousands):
Three Months (13 Weeks) Ended
Twelve Months (52 Weeks) Ended
Dec. 31, 2020
Dec. 31, 2019
Dec. 31, 2020
Dec. 31, 2019
Steel mills
$
208,069
$
212,437
$
720,151
$
1,790,694
Steel products
188,138
147,414
690,547
511,145
Raw materials
26,689
(92,577)
23,621
(28,244)
Corporate/eliminations
(205,130)
(89,044)
(598,781)
(490,788)
$
217,766
$
178,230
$
835,538
$
1,782,807
Financial Review
Nucor's consolidated net sales increased 7% to $5.26 billion in the fourth quarter of 2020 compared with $4.93 billion in the third quarter of 2020 and increased 3% compared with $5.13 billion in the fourth quarter of 2019. Average sales price per ton in the fourth quarter of 2020 increased 5% compared with the third quarter of 2020 and increased 3% compared with the fourth quarter of 2019. A total of 6,486,000 tons was shipped to outside customers in the fourth quarter of 2020, a 2% increase from the third quarter of 2020 and flat compared to the fourth quarter of 2019. Total steel mill shipments in the fourth quarter of 2020 increased 3% as compared to the third quarter of 2020 and were similar to shipments in the fourth quarter of 2019. Steel mill shipments to internal customers represented 19% of total steel mill shipments in the fourth quarter of 2020, a decrease compared to 21% in both the third quarter of 2020 and the fourth quarter of 2019. Downstream steel product shipments to outside customers in the fourth quarter of 2020 decreased 9% from the third quarter of 2020 and decreased 6% compared to the fourth quarter of 2019.
For 2020, Nucor's consolidated net sales of $20.14 billion decreased 11% compared with consolidated net sales of $22.59 billion reported in 2019. Total tons shipped to outside customers in 2020 were 25,519,000, a decrease of 4% from 2019, while the average sales price per ton in 2020 decreased 7% from 2019.
The average scrap and scrap substitute cost per gross ton used in the fourth quarter of 2020 was $305, a 10% increase compared to $277 in the third quarter of 2020 and an 11% increase compared to $275 in the fourth quarter of 2019. The average scrap and scrap substitute cost per gross ton used for the full year 2020 was $290, an 8% decrease compared to $314 for the full year 2019.
Pre-operating and start-up costs related to the Company's growth projects were approximately $28 million, or $0.07 per diluted share, in the fourth quarter of 2020, compared with approximately $22 million, or $0.06 per diluted share, in the third quarter of 2020 and approximately $35 million, or $0.09 per diluted share, in the fourth quarter of 2019.
For 2020, pre-operating and start-up costs related to the Company's growth projects were approximately $101 million, or $0.25 per diluted share, compared with approximately $103 million, or $0.26 per diluted share, for 2019.
Overall operating rates at the Company's steel mills increased to 87% in the fourth quarter of 2020 as compared to 83% in both the third quarter of 2020 and the fourth quarter of 2019. Operating rates for the full year 2020 decreased to 82% as compared to 84% for the full year 2019.
Fourth Quarter of 2020 Analysis
Earnings in the fourth quarter of 2020 improved compared to the third quarter of 2020 primarily due to higher pricing at our sheet and plate mills. Reflecting our product diversity, our steel mills segment also continued to benefit from strong results at our bar and structural mills. The fourth quarter of 2020 was another strong quarter for the steel products segment due to the continued resiliency of nonresidential construction markets. The profitability of the raw materials segment increased in the fourth quarter of 2020 as compared to the third quarter of 2020 due to the improved financial performance of our direct reduced iron facilities that are benefitting from higher average selling prices for raw materials.
First Quarter of 2021 Outlook
As we enter 2021 we are encouraged by several positive factors impacting our markets. Nonresidential construction and automotive markets are strong, and we see generally improving conditions in heavy equipment, agriculture, renewable energy and on-highway truck and trailer. We expect earnings in the first quarter of 2021 to significantly increase from the fourth quarter of 2020. The expected performance of the steel mills segment in the first quarter of 2021 is the primary driver for this increase as our sheet, plate, bar and structural mills are forecasting increased profitability in the first quarter of 2021 as compared to the fourth quarter of 2020. The profitability of our downstream steel products segment is expected to decrease in the first quarter of 2021 compared to the fourth quarter of 2020 due to typical seasonal patterns and some margin compression related to the delay between rising steel input costs and increases in selling prices. The raw materials segment's performance in the first quarter of 2021 is expected to be significantly improved compared to the fourth quarter of 2020 due to higher raw materials selling prices.
Cash Dividend
On December 3, 2020, Nucor's board of directors declared a cash dividend of $0.405 per share. This cash dividend is payable on February 11, 2021 to stockholders of record as of December 31, 2020 and is Nucor's 191st consecutive quarterly cash dividend. Nucor has increased its regular, or base, dividend for 48 consecutive years – every year since it first began paying dividends in 1973. Over the past 10 years, Nucor has returned approximately $6 billion in capital to its stockholders in the form of dividends and share repurchases.
About Nucor
Nucor and its affiliates are manufacturers of steel and steel products, with operating facilities in the United States, Canada and Mexico. Products produced include: carbon and alloy steel -- in bars, beams, sheet and plate; hollow structural section tubing; electrical conduit; steel piling; steel joists and joist girders; steel deck; fabricated concrete reinforcing steel; cold finished steel; precision castings; steel fasteners; metal building systems; steel grating; and wire and wire mesh. Nucor, through The David J. Joseph Company, also brokers ferrous and nonferrous metals, pig iron and hot briquetted iron / direct reduced iron; supplies ferro-alloys; and processes ferrous and nonferrous scrap. Nucor is North America's largest recycler.
Forward-Looking Statements
Certain statements contained in this news release are "forward-looking statements" that involve risks and uncertainties. The words "anticipate," "believe," "expect," "project," "may," "will," "should," "could" and similar expressions are intended to identify those forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements reflect the Company's best judgment based on current information, and, although we base these statements on circumstances that we believe to be reasonable when made, there can be no assurance that future events will not affect the accuracy of such forward-looking information. As such, the forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, and actual results may vary materially from the projected results and expectations discussed in this news release. Factors that might cause the Company's actual results to differ materially from those anticipated in forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to: (1) competitive pressure on sales and pricing, including pressure from imports and substitute materials; (2) U.S. and foreign trade policies affecting steel imports or exports; (3) the sensitivity of the results of our operations to prevailing steel prices and changes in the supply and cost of raw materials, including pig iron, iron ore and scrap steel; (4) market demand for steel products, which, in the case of many of our products, is driven by the level of nonresidential construction activity in the United States, as well as prevailing domestic prices for oil and gas; (5) energy costs and availability; and (6) the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. These and other factors are discussed in Nucor's regulatory filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including those in "Item 1A. Risk Factors" of Nucor's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019 and in "Item 1A. Risk Factors" of Nucor's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended October 3, 2020. The forward-looking statements contained in this news release speak only as of this date, and Nucor does not assume any obligation to update them, except as may be required by applicable law.
Tonnage Data
(In thousands)
Three Months (13 Weeks) Ended
Twelve Months (52 Weeks) Ended
Dec. 31, 2020
Dec. 31, 2019
Percent
Dec. 31, 2020
Dec. 31, 2019
Percent
Steel mills total shipments:
Sheet
2,660
2,662
-
10,005
10,577
-5%
Bars
2,072
1,969
5%
8,164
8,019
2%
Structural
511
555
-8%
2,265
2,237
1%
Plate
485
519
-7%
1,957
2,124
-8%
Other
65
74
-12%
295
399
-26%
5,793
5,779
-
22,686
23,356
-3%
Sales tons to outside customers:
Steel mills
4,667
4,572
2%
18,049
18,585
-3%
Joist
151
140
8%
557
499
12%
Deck
131
141
-7%
496
495
-
Cold finished
106
108
-2%
406
498
-18%
Rebar Fabrication
284
294
-3%
1,232
1,223
1%
Piling
127
176
-28%
649
638
2%
Tubular products
264
273
-3%
1,080
1,053
3%
Other steel products
96
105
-9%
374
408
-8%
Raw materials
660
677
-3%
2,676
3,133
-15%
6,486
6,486
-
25,519
26,532
-4%
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Earnings (Unaudited)
(In thousands, except per share data)
Three Months (13 Weeks) Ended
Twelve Months (52 Weeks) Ended
Dec. 31, 2020
Dec. 31, 2019
Dec. 31, 2020
Dec. 31, 2019
Net sales
$
5,260,055
$
5,131,746
$
20,139,658
$
22,588,858
Costs, expenses and other:
Cost of products sold
4,541,527
4,696,558
17,911,708
19,909,773
Marketing, administrative and other expenses
154,119
162,228
615,041
711,248
Equity in losses (earnings) of unconsolidated affiliates
(3,889)
(852)
10,533
(3,311)
Losses and impairments of assets
314,190
66,916
613,640
66,916
Interest expense, net
36,342
28,666
153,198
121,425
5,042,289
4,953,516
19,304,120
20,806,051
Earnings before income taxes and noncontrolling interests
217,766
178,230
835,538
1,782,807
Provision for income taxes
(208,100)
43,977
(490)
411,897
Net earnings
425,866
134,253
836,028
1,370,910
Earnings attributable to noncontrolling interests
27,023
26,430
114,558
99,767
Net earnings attributable to Nucor stockholders
$
398,843
$
107,823
$
721,470
$
1,271,143
Net earnings per share:
Basic
$
1.31
$
0.35
$
2.37
$
4.14
Diluted
$
1.30
$
0.35
$
2.36
$
4.14
Average shares outstanding:
Basic
303,467
303,560
303,168
305,040
Diluted
303,806
303,987
303,271
305,503
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited)
(In thousands)
Dec. 31, 2020
Dec. 31, 2019
ASSETS
Current assets:
Cash and cash equivalents
$
2,639,671
$
1,534,605
Short-term investments
408,004
300,040
Accounts receivable, net
2,298,850
2,160,102
Inventories, net
3,569,089
3,842,095
Other current assets
573,048
389,528
Total current assets
9,488,662
8,226,370
Property, plant and equipment, net
6,899,110
6,178,555
Restricted cash and cash equivalents
115,258
-
Goodwill
2,229,672
2,201,063
Other intangible assets, net
668,021
742,186
Other assets
724,671
996,492
Total assets
$
20,125,394
$
18,344,666
LIABILITIES
Current liabilities:
Short-term debt
$
57,906
$
62,444
Current portion of long-term debt and finance lease obligations
10,885
29,264
Accounts payable
1,432,159
1,201,698
Salaries, wages and related accruals
462,727
510,844
Accrued expenses and other current liabilities
664,183
659,524
Total current liabilities
2,627,860
2,463,774
Long-term debt and finance lease obligations due after one year
5,271,789
4,291,301
Deferred credits and other liabilities
993,884
798,415
Total liabilities
8,893,533
7,553,490
EQUITY
Nucor stockholders' equity:
Common stock
152,061
152,061
Additional paid-in capital
2,121,288
2,107,646
Retained earnings
11,343,852
11,115,056
Accumulated other comprehensive loss,
(118,861)
(302,966)
Treasury stock
(2,709,675)
(2,713,931)
Total Nucor stockholders' equity
10,788,665
10,357,866
Noncontrolling interests
443,196
433,310
Total equity
11,231,861
10,791,176
Total liabilities and equity
$
20,125,394
$
18,344,666
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (Unaudited)
(In thousands)
Twelve Months (52 Weeks) Ended
Dec. 31, 2020
Dec. 31, 2019
Operating activities:
Net earnings
$
836,028
$
1,370,910
Adjustments:
Depreciation
702,110
648,911
Amortization
83,356
85,742
Stock-based compensation
73,853
90,359
Deferred income taxes
162,836
99,157
Distributions from affiliates
10,521
37,459
Equity in losses (earnings) of unconsolidated affiliates
10,533
(3,311)
Losses and impairment of assets
613,640
66,916
Changes in assets and liabilities (exclusive of acquisitions and dispositions):
Accounts receivable
(129,290)
361,340
Inventories
284,081
712,645
Accounts payable
250,561
(253,457)
Federal income taxes
(197,275)
(180,325)
Salaries, wages and related accruals
(41,169)
(186,755)
Other operating activities
37,092
(40,178)
Cash provided by operating activities
2,696,877
2,809,413
Investing activities:
Capital expenditures
(1,543,219)
(1,477,293)
Investment in and advances to affiliates
(44,427)
(45,834)
Divestiture of affiliates
-
67,591
Disposition of plant and equipment
40,933
41,618
Acquisitions (net of cash acquired)
(88,071)
(83,106)
Purchase of investments
(488,517)
(367,741)
Proceeds from the sale of investments
392,178
67,701
Other investing activities
(33,171)
2,873
Cash used in investing activities
(1,764,294)
(1,794,191)
Financing activities:
Net change in short-term debt
(4,538)
4,574
Proceeds from long-term debt, net of discount
1,237,635
-
Repayment of long-term debt
(97,150)
-
Premium on debt exchange
(180,383)
-
Bond issuance related costs
(6,250)
-
Issuance of common stock
11,846
16,145
Payment of tax withholdings on certain stock-based compensation
(19,102)
(25,047)
Distributions to noncontrolling interests
(115,508)
(76,347)
Cash dividends
(491,655)
(492,062)
Acquisition of treasury stock
(39,499)
(298,541)
Other financing activities
(9,542)
(9,132)
Cash provided by (used in) financing activities
285,854
(880,410)
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash
1,887
907
Increase in cash and cash equivalents
1,220,324
135,719
Cash and cash equivalents - beginning of year
1,534,605
1,398,886
Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash and cash equivalents - end of twelve months
$
2,754,929
$
1,534,605
Non-cash investing activity:
Change in accrued plant and equipment purchases
$
(16,103)
$
34,777
