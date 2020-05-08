CHARLOTTE, N.C., May 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Nucor Corporation (NYSE: NUE) announced today that management will participate in the 2020 Global Metals, Mining and Steel Conference hosted by Bank of America Securities to be held May 12-14, 2020. The conference brings together metals and mining industry leaders and institutional investors from around the world. 

Jim Frias, Nucor's Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer and Executive Vice President, will participate virtually in a 30-minute question and answer session with conference participants on Tuesday, May 12, 2020, at 1:20 p.m. eastern time. This session will be webcast live and a replay will be available on Nucor's website, www.nucor.com, under our "Investors" section. 

Nucor and its affiliates are manufacturers of steel and steel products, with operating facilities in the United States, Canada and Mexico. Products produced include: carbon and alloy steel -- in bars, beams, sheet and plate; hollow structural section tubing; electrical conduit; steel piling; steel joists and joist girders; steel deck; fabricated concrete reinforcing steel; cold finished steel; precision castings; steel fasteners; metal building systems; steel grating; and wire and wire mesh. Nucor, through The David J. Joseph Company, also brokers ferrous and nonferrous metals, pig iron and hot briquetted iron / direct reduced iron; supplies ferro-alloys; and processes ferrous and nonferrous scrap. Nucor is North America's largest recycler.

