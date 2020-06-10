NEW YORK, June 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Ogilvy today announced the final line-up for Nudgestock 2020, the can't-miss festival where creativity and behavioral science intersect. It's a day to think differently. After eight years, Nudgestock is going global, digital, and free on Friday, June 12. This year's festival will include 12 hours of programming streaming on LinkedIn and YouTube with contributions from around the world—from Sydney, Singapore, and India to Paris, Boulder, Toronto, Hawaii, and beyond.
The annual festival curated by Ogilvy Consulting will feature a roster of the planet's brightest and boldest thinkers in behavioral science. Register and see the full agenda here. The festival will run in three main sessions across timezones: the first from 2:30 AM, ET to 6:30AM, ET; the second from 7:00AM, ET to 11:00AM, ET; and the third session from 11:30AM, ET to 3:30PM, ET.
Rory Sutherland, Vice Chairman, Ogilvy UK said: "One of the most interesting developments of the last three months is that, suddenly, every business question is a behavioural question. There has never been a moment where marketing insight and creativity has been more needed in business and government. In times of stability, businesses tend to take human behaviour as a given, and focus on the more deterministic, operational questions posed by the balance sheet. Now, unless you can answer the human questions first, every other question is theoretical. With Nudgestock we aim to bring together some of the best of thinking in behavioural science with the simple aim of exploring how real-world humans think, decide and act—something that has never felt more relevant."
Since its inception, Nudgestock has brought together a wonderfully eclectic mix of talks and case studies from some of the leading thinkers and practitioners in behavioral science, marketing and creativity. This year's headliners include some of the world's pre-eminent thinkers:
Laurie Santos is a Professor of Psychology, and Director of the Comparitive Cognition Laboraty at Yale University. She has been a featured TED speaker and currently teaches Yale's most popular course In history, "Psychology and the Good Life," which over 170,000 people from 170 countries have enrolled in through Coursera, as of November 2018. Santos' work has been published in outlets including the New York Times, Forbes, NPR and more. She currently hosts the hit podcast, "The Happiness Lab," which covers the latest research on factors impacting well-being and happiness.
Dan Ariely is the James B. Duke Professor of Psychology and Behavioral Economics at Duke University and a founding member of the Center for Advanced Hindsight. He is the author of the bestsellers Predictably Irrational, The Upside of Irrationality, The Honest Truth About Dishonesty, Dollars and Sense and Amazing Decisions, as well as the co-creator of the film documentary (Dis)Honesty: The Truth About Lies. Dan is committed to describing his research findings in non-academic terms, so that more people will learn about this type of research, discover the excitement of behavioral economics, and possibly use some of the insights to enrich their own lives.
BJ Fogg is the Founder, Professor and Director of the Behavior Design Lab at Standord University. He is the creator of "Tiny Habits", a method of developing habits from baby steps and the BJ Fogg Behavior Model. He is a two-time TEDx speaker and conducts research on different aspects of behavioral science and the intersections of personality, behavior, and technology. His books include Persuasive Technology (2003) and Tiny Habits (2020).
Cass Sunstein is the Robert Walmsley University Professor at Harvard, as well as the founder and director of the Program on Behavioral Economics and Public Policy at Harvard Law School. In 2018, he received the Holberg Prize from the government of Norway, sometimes described as the Nobel Prize for law and the humanities. Mr. Sunstein has testified before congressional committees on many subjects, and has advised officials at the United Nations, the European Commission, the World Bank, and more on law and public policy. Mr. Sunstein is author of numerous articles and books, including Nudge: Improving Decisions about Health, Wealth, and Happiness with Richard Thaler, and Too Much Information. He is now working on a variety of projects involving the regulatory state, "sludge" (paperwork and similar burdens), fake news, and freedom of speech.
Dr. Chiara Varazzani is a Behavioural Science Adviser in the Behavioural Economics Team of the Australian Government (BETA) within the Australian Government Department of the Prime Minister and Cabinet. Prior to joining the Australian Government, Chiara worked at the Behavioural Insights Team (BIT) in London and as a consultant for Influence at Work. To date, Chiara has been involved in designing and implementing trials in a range of policy areas, including education, public health, service delivery, public transport and gender equality. Her area of research focuses on Neuroeconomics and evidence-based public policy.
Since 2012, Ogilvy has spearheaded the application of behavioral science, powered by creativity. The Ogilvy Center for Behavioral Science, led by Christopher Graves, was launched in 2017 to build on the groundbreaking work of the behavioral science practice, led in the UK by Vice Chair Rory Sutherland. Ogilvy has behavioral science capability across the world with dedicated hubs in Europe, the USA and Asia-Pacific.
