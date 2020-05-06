First Omnichannel Insights for Canada Including COVID-19 CPG Behaviours
CHICAGO, May 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Numerator, a data and tech company serving the market research space, launched the Numerator Canadian OmniPanel, the first and only omnichannel consumer insights panel for Canada. The Numerator Canadian OmniPanel focuses on fast moving consumer goods and has consumer shopping and brand behaviour across 15 retail channels -- including online -- for individual panelists. This coverage gives brands and manufacturers access to previously unreported insights, notably as behaviour switches from buying at traditional mass, drug and grocery stores to non-traditional channels including e-commerce.
"Canadian brands and retailers have been operating without omnichannel consumer behaviours that underpin billions in Canadian CPG sales," said Eric Belcher, CEO, Numerator. "Data that explains how consumers are switching from traditional buying to non-traditional, particularly e-commerce, with insight into what's likely to happen next, has never been available before and the market has been clamouring for us to launch."
Retail channel shifting has dramatically shifted online during COVID-19 so the Canadian launch is timely.
The launch comes after a three-year push by Numerator to ramp to a consumer panel of the needed scale to provide detailed, comprehensive data and included the release of Numerator's premiere consumer app, Receipt Hog, in Canada in 2018. The panel has subsequently grown to over 30,000 active panelists. Numerator uses advanced technology and a gamified consumer app to collect data, resulting in 10x more trips captured than existing consumer insights panels available in Canada.
App users simply snap photos of receipts and then Numerator's technology transcribes and categorizes receipt details, removing the friction to the consumer and encouraging consistent usage across shopping trips. It also enables easy opt-in sharing of online receipts. Panelists are incented with monetary rewards in return.
In addition to broad coverage, the Numerator platform enables rapid survey of its verified buyers in Canada. This two-step approach of capturing the purchase then capturing the shopper's opinion is the first time Canadian brands and retailers can get a complete view into shopper behaviour and the reasons behind it.
Retail channels covered in Numerator Insights include convenience & gas; home improvement; club; and specialty stores like pet, beauty and health -- as well as e-commerce data -- and all traditional channels (grocery, mass, drug), with all data collected on individual panelists. Numerator already offers its Promotions Intel, Ad Intel and Pricing Intel products in Canada.
About Numerator
Numerator is a data and tech company serving the market research space. Headquartered in Chicago, IL, Numerator has 1,600 employees worldwide. The company blends proprietary data with advanced technology to create unique insights for the market research industry that has been slow to change. The majority of Fortune 100 companies are Numerator clients.