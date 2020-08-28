numotion_logo.jpg

With a strong local focus, we aim to be the most responsive and innovative complex wheelchair company to do business with. As a loyal and helpful partner for our customers, we're here to move lives forward for years to come. Visit www.Numotion.com for further information. (PRNewsFoto/Numotion)

 By Numotion;Northland Rehab Supply;

BRENTWOOD, Tenn., Aug. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Numotion, the nation's leading provider of Complex Rehab Technology (CRT), has expanded into Sioux Falls, South Dakota, with the acquisition of Northland Rehab Supply. Northland was founded in 2000 and over a 20 year period, has been dedicated to serving the mobility needs of customers across South Dakota, Nebraska, Iowa and Minnesota. The founder of Northland, Bill Donat, will join Numotion and continue his commitment to serving mobility customers. 

This is the second branch for Numotion in the state and is part of the Company's larger expansion effort to grow its presence in the area. This follows Numotion's recent announcement of the opening of a greenfield location in Madison, Wisconsin. 

"Numotion is proud to continue to grow our reach with this acquisition," said Mike Swinford, Numotion CEO. "This new location allows us to bring innovative mobility solutions to more individuals in the southern part of the state."  

The Sioux Falls and Madison locations mark 26 branches in the Midwest and over 150 across the U.S. Numotion is committed to continuing to expand across all markets in an effort to better serve its customers. 

About Numotion
Numotion is the nation's leading provider of Complex Rehab Technology (CRT), improving the lives of people with disabilities by enabling them to actively participate in everyday life. CRT is medically necessary, individually configured mobility products and services, including manual and power wheelchairs, designed to meet the unique medical and functional needs of individuals with significant disabilities and medical conditions to provide them with greater independence. Based in Brentwood, Tenn., Numotion has more than 150 locations across the country and serves more than 260,000 people. For more information, please visit www.numotion.com.

 

Recommended for you

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.