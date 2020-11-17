NutriAg_Logo.jpg

NutriAg's new Logo

 By NutriAg

TORONTO, Nov. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- NutriAg is proud to announce an updated Corporate identity logo that encapsulates their future growth and vision in this dynamic plant nutritional segment.

"The letters 'AG' inside the box of our logo represents agriculture, our core focus. Our progressive out of the box thinking is depicted by the 'Nutri' in the logo and the 'I' depicts our innovative spirit," said Mr. Terry Kukle, VP Marketing.

In addition, their 18 person R&D team have developed several new Sci-Gronomic based technologies all launching in the forthcoming season. To achieve this objective, several new agronomists have been added to their team all to be embedded in strategic markets to support this initiative.

NutriAg is proud to provide Experience, Innovation and Solutions to many challenges facing today's grower.

www.nutriag.com

For More information

Terry Kukle
PR@nutriag.com

Related Images

nutriag.jpg
NutriAg
NutriAg's new Logo

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.