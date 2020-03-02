SAN DIEGO, March 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ: NUVA), the leader in spine technology innovation, focused on transforming spine surgery with minimally disruptive, procedurally integrated solutions, today announced it will participate at Spine Summit 2020, the 36th Annual Meeting of the Section on Disorders of the Spine and Peripheral Nerves on March 5-8, 2020 at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas.
"NuVasive will display key technologies at the Spine Summit that enable our mission to transform surgery, advance care and change lives for patients globally," said Matt Link, president of NuVasive. "In addition, NuVasive will host a workshop featuring world-renowned spine surgeons and the Company's brand ambassador, Jerome Bettis, who will educate on less invasive procedural approaches."
NuVasive's booth #1021/1023 will feature several of its latest technologies, including:
- X360™ system – Comprehensive approach to lateral single-position surgery, which leverages advanced techniques and technologies to deliver patient-specific care, while enhancing operating room workflow and efficiency.
- Advanced Materials Science™ – Porous implant technologies combining the inherent benefits of porosity with the advantageous material properties of PEEK and titanium, designed for fusion.
- Pulse® platform– Integrated technology platform that includes neuromonitoring, surgical planning, radiation reduction, imaging and navigation functions, with extensible capabilities for robotics and smart tools, designed to improve a surgeon's ability to utilize minimally invasive surgical techniques.1
NuVasive will host a lunch workshop Less invasive anterior and posterior procedural approaches presented by Drs. Juan Uribe, chief of spinal disorders and vice chairman of neurosurgery department at Barrow Neurological Institute and Adam Kanter, chief of spine and director of minimally invasive spine program at University of Pittsburgh Medical Center, and special guest, Jerome Bettis, XLIF® patient and NuVasive's brand ambassador. The workshop will take place on Friday, March 6 from 12:00-1:00 p.m. PST.
In addition, NuVasive will support the Spine Summit cadaveric lab, with hands-on learning of innovative new technologies in spine. NuVasive will highlight the X360 system with Drs. Juan Uribe, and Julianne Santarosa, a leading access surgeon at Dallas Surgical Specialists, during the cadaveric lab. The lab will take place on Saturday, March 7 from 1:30-5:30 p.m. PST.
About NuVasive
NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ: NUVA) is the leader in spine technology innovation, focused on transforming surgery, advancing care, and changing lives through less invasive, procedurally integrated solutions designed to deliver reproducible and clinically-proven surgical outcomes. The Company's procedural portfolio includes access instruments, implantable hardware, biologics, software systems for surgical planning, navigation and imaging solutions, magnetically adjustable implant systems for spine and orthopedics, and intraoperative monitoring service offerings. With more than $1 billion in revenue, NuVasive has approximately 2,800 employees and operates in more than 50 countries serving surgeons, hospitals and patients. For more information, please visit www.nuvasive.com.
Forward-Looking Statements
NuVasive cautions you that statements included in this news release that are not a description of historical facts are forward-looking statements that involve risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other factors which, if they do not materialize or prove correct, could cause NuVasive's results to differ materially from historical results or those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. The potential risks and uncertainties which contribute to the uncertain nature of these statements include, among others, risks associated with acceptance of the Company's surgical products and procedures by spine surgeons, development and acceptance of new products or product enhancements, clinical and statistical verification of the benefits achieved via the use of NuVasive's products (including the iGA® platform), the Company's ability to effectually manage inventory as it continues to release new products, its ability to recruit and retain management and key personnel, and the other risks and uncertainties described in NuVasive's news releases and periodic filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. NuVasive's public filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission are available at www.sec.gov. NuVasive assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement to reflect events or circumstances arising after the date on which it was made.
1 Certain applications of the Pulse platform are under development and not available for commercial sale; robotics and smart tools are not cleared for use by the FDA.