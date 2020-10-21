Leading institutional investors commit $500 million through concurrent equity investments Upon completion of the business combination, over $850 million of expected cash resources will be used to advance development of Nuvation Bio's wholly-owned deep pipeline of differentiated and novel investigational oncology therapeutic candidates Nuvation Bio shareholders, Panacea shareholders and equity financing investors will hold shares in the Combined Company to be led by CEO David Hung, M.D., which is expected to remain listed on the NYSE under the new ticker symbol "NUVB;" business combination expected to be completed in first quarter of 2021 Investor webcast to discuss the proposed transaction today, Wednesday, October 21, 2020, at 8:30 a.m. ET