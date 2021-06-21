LONGMONT, Colo., June 21, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- NuVerge LLC (NuVerge) announced today that it has entered into a five-year contract to provide their Next Generation Winery Software and Services to Big Head Wines Inc. (Big Head Wines). In a digital transformation role, NuVerge will provide their NuTrax for Wine™ Software Solution built on Nextworld's No-Code development platform Nextbot™, as well as their Professional Services to assist Big Head Wines in enhancing their operational performance through digital transformation.
"Big Head Wines wanted to digitally capture our winemaking operations and found the established wine software providers could not deliver ease of business process automation that was an imperative for Big Head Wines," said Proprietor and Head of Operations, Jakub Lipinski. "We believe NuVerge's forward-thinking winery solutions built on a no-code platform coupled with their industry expertise will allow Big Head to continue our growth, adapt to various market conditions and keep us competitive for decades to come."
Jeff Amerine, Sr. VP, Product Management, mentioned, "We committed ourselves early on to create solutions for the wine industry that would meet their specific requirements and challenges well into the future. The wine industry needed a purpose built software solution that allowed easy business process automation to create real organizational value. As an early innovator in next generation technology solutions we exploited Nextworld's No-Code Platform with the aim to future proof our customers investments and keep them on the forefront of innovation."
About NuVerge
Established in 2018, NuVerge is a Global Reseller of Nextworld™ ERP Applications and Nextbot™ (a No-Code platform for business process automation). NuVerge is committed to leveraging Next Generation Business Software and Technologies that focused on digital transformation and accelerated process automation. Our NuTrax for Wine™ Solution focuses on; Farming & Viticulture, Product Control, Wine & Blending, Financials & Forecasting, and Technology that allows Wineries to integrate automated processes with ease.
The NuVerge Strategy is simple; assist our clients in the untethering of legacy software while improving their organizational performance and growing their business at an unprecedented pace.
NuVerge is headquartered in Longmont, Colorado and serves its North American client base from its East and West regional offices.
About Big Head Wines Inc.
Established in a relatively short amount of time after making wine in the area for over a decade, Big Head Wines has rapidly become one of the most well known wineries in Canada. As a family of passionate individuals that love all things vinous, Big Head Wines source only the best fruit from the Niagara region, working closely with growers that share their attention to detail and pursuit of the highest quality.
About Nextworld
Nextworld is ERP redefined for the modern enterprise. They are the only company to offer a full suite of enterprise solutions built from the ground up on a no-code development platform. Their state-of-the-art company and architecture insulates customers from rapid technology changes and keeps them ahead of what's next™.
