TEL AVIV, Israel, May 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Nuvo Group—a private company commercializing INVU™, an FDA-cleared, prescription-initiated, remote pregnancy monitoring platform, announced today that Oren Oz, Founder and Chief Executive Officer, Eran Schindler, Chief Financial Officer and Debra Bass, U.S. President and Chief Marketing Officer will present at the 2020 Jefferies Virtual Healthcare Conference on Wednesday, June 3 at 9:30 AM. The executives will present a corporate overview for 2020 with a special focus on Nuvo's launch into the U.S. market.
The conference is an invitation-only event. Those interested in viewing the live webcast should contact their Jefferies representative or visit https://www.jefferies.com/IdeasAndPerspectives/Conferences/325/060220 to learn more.
About Nuvo Group
Nuvo Group is committed to serving providers and expectant mothers by advancing pregnancy care with new technology, tools, and practices. The INVU™ platform combines proprietary hardware, for high fidelity data collection, with innovative software solutions powered by AI tools to optimize the pregnancy care experience on a global scale. INVU has received 510(k) clearance from the U.S. FDA for maternal and fetal heart rate monitoring. INVU™ is not yet cleared for remote monitoring of uterine activity in the United States and is limited to investigational use for this purpose. Company leadership is comprised of dedicated data engineers, experienced medical and business professionals, software designers, and proud parents who embrace a collective mission to give every life a better beginning.
For more information and complete indications, contraindications, warning, and precautions along with instructions for use, visit: www.nuvocares.com.