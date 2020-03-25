MINNEAPOLIS, March 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- After continuously serving chemically dependent women since 1983 under the leadership of June Davis and Nancy Stofferahn, The Gables has reached an agreement to transfer ownership through a sale of its assets to the non-profit NUWAY Alliance. The purchase agreement will coincide with the sale of the residence located at 604 5th Street SW Rochester, Minnesota.
The Gables has been the premier residential recovery program for women in Rochester since its founding. Having a singular mission of serving women with addictions in a respectful and dignified manner aligns philosophically and clinically with NUWAY's mission. NUWAY®, the extended care treatment arm of NUWAY Alliance, recently opened a 30-bed women's treatment facility on Stevens Avenue in South Minneapolis. Acquiring The Gables doubles NUWAY's residential women's treatment capacity. "NUWAY Alliance couldn't be more proud to be selected by June and Nancy to continue their legacy of unwavering service to women afflicted with substance use disorders," said John Miller, NUWAY Alliance VP of Strategic Growth.
The Gables will become a subsidiary of the non-profit NUWAY Alliance, a recently established management company. NUWAY Alliance provides strategy, operations, marketing, finance, and human resource leadership and expertise to behavioral healthcare organizations. NUWAY®, the extended care treatment arm of NUWAY Alliance, operates facilities in Minneapolis, St. Paul, Duluth, and Rochester, and Cochran Recovery Services in Hastings. The deal is expected to close in May of this year, pending standard regulatory approvals.
For more information, contact Monique Bourgeois, NUWAY Chief Community Relations Officer, at 651-964-3680.