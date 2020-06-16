BOULDER, Colo., June 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- nVoq, a leading provider of HIPAA compliant speech recognition solutions for home health and hospice care, is pleased to announce its partnership with Kindred at Home, a leading independent home health and hospice organization. The partnership is leveraging nVoq's innovative technology platform which supports both mobile and care center-based clinicians.
nVoq's state-of-the-art dictation solution enables Kindred at Home's medical directors to quickly and accurately document patient episodes and care plans across multiple levels of the organization while simplifying caregiver workflow. The nVoq solutions allow the clinical team to work on their device of choice.
"We are pleased to be an innovator in the hospice market by providing our Medical Directors and clinicians with a secure, cloud based, HIPAA compliant, speech to text solution," said Dave Havnaer, CIO Hospice Division, Kindred at Home. "With nVoq as our partner, we're able to deliver a robust patient narrative that enables a higher quality caregiving experience."
"By adopting the nVoq platform, Kindred at Home should be well positioned to address the increasingly complex operating challenges of Hospice," said Debbi Gillotti, Chief Operating Officer of nVoq. "We greatly appreciate the relationship that's been formed and look forward to continued collaboration."
ABOUT Kindred at Home:
Kindred at Home is the nation's largest provider of home health, hospice and community-based services. For more than 35 years, Kindred at Home has offered skilled nursing, physical, occupational and speech therapies, social work, disease management education, hospice and palliative care services as well as help with daily living activities. Headquartered in Atlanta, GA, Kindred at Home's 45,000 employees deliver high-quality care in nearly 800 locations throughout 40 states. For more information, visit www.kindredathome.com.
ABOUT nVoq
nVoq Incorporated, headquartered in Boulder, CO, provides HIPAA-compliant SaaS-based speech recognition to the healthcare industry, with a strategic emphasis on the post-acute care segment. nVoq's platform supports both mobile and office-based clinicians in capturing patient narratives at the point of care to expedite high-quality documentation, simplify coding, and streamline reimbursement cycles. For more information, visit www.sayit.nvoq.com.
