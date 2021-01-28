RESTON, Va., Jan. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- NVR, Inc. (NYSE: NVR), one of the nation's largest homebuilding and mortgage banking companies, announced net income for its fourth quarter ended December 31, 2020 of $305,004,000, or $76.93 per diluted share.  Net income and diluted earnings per share for the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2020 both increased by 19% when compared to 2019 fourth quarter net income of $256,137,000, or $64.41 per diluted share.  Consolidated revenues for the fourth quarter of 2020 totaled $2,344,015,000, an increase of 18% from $1,990,195,000 in the fourth quarter of 2019.

For the year ended December 31, 2020, consolidated revenues were $7,536,923,000, an increase of 2% from $7,388,664,000 reported for 2019.  Net income for the year ended December 31, 2020 was $901,248,000, an increase of 3% when compared to $878,539,000 for the year ended December 31, 2019.  Diluted earnings per share for the year ended December 31, 2020 was $230.11, an increase of 4% from $221.13 per diluted share in 2019. 

Homebuilding

New orders in the fourth quarter of 2020 increased by 25% to 5,485 units, when compared to 4,392 units in the fourth quarter of 2019. The average sales price of new orders in the fourth quarter of 2020 was $398,100, an increase of 4% when compared with the fourth quarter of 2019.  The cancellation rate in the fourth quarter of 2020 decreased to 12% compared to 16% in the fourth quarter of 2019.  Settlements increased in the fourth quarter of 2020 to 6,060 units, which was 14% higher than the fourth quarter of 2019.  New orders and settlements in the fourth quarter were favorably impacted by robust demand attributable to historically low mortgage rates and lower resale inventory levels. The Company's backlog of homes sold but not settled as of December 31, 2020 increased on a unit basis by 40% to 11,549 units and increased on a dollar basis by 46% to $4,575,899,000 when compared to December 31, 2019.

Homebuilding revenues of $2,263,673,000 in the fourth quarter of 2020 increased by 16% compared to homebuilding revenues of $1,946,859,000 in the fourth quarter of 2019.  Gross profit margin was 19.5% in both the fourth quarter of 2020 and the fourth quarter of 2019.  Income before tax from the homebuilding segment totaled $323,591,000 in the fourth quarter of 2020, an increase of 20% when compared to the fourth quarter of 2019.

New orders for the year ended December 31, 2020 increased by 18% to 23,082 units, when compared to 19,536 units in 2019, and were favorably impacted by the robust demand discussed above.  Settlements of 19,766 units for the year ended December 31, 2020 were relatively flat compared to 19,668 units settled in 2019. Homebuilding revenues for the year ended December 31, 2020 totaled $7,328,889,000, which was 2% higher than 2019. Gross profit margin was 19.0% for both the year ended December 31, 2020 and 2019.  Income before tax for the homebuilding segment increased 2% for the year ended December 31, 2020 to $937,960,000, compared to $923,879,000 in 2019.

Mortgage Banking

Mortgage closed loan production in the fourth quarter of 2020 totaled $1,659,219,000, an increase of 17% when compared to the fourth quarter of 2019.  Income before tax from the mortgage banking segment totaled $61,779,000 in the fourth quarter of 2020, an increase of 145% when compared to $25,257,000 in the fourth quarter of 2019.  This increase is due primarily to the increase in closed loan volume and an increase in secondary marketing gains on sales of loans.

Mortgage closed loan production for the year ended December 31, 2020 increased 3% to $5,317,811,000. Income before tax from the mortgage banking segment for the year ended December 31, 2020 increased 37% to $140,073,000 from $101,916,000 in 2019.

Effective Tax Rate

The Company's effective tax rate for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2020 increased to 20.9% and 16.4%, respectively, compared to 13.3% and 14.4% for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2019, respectively. The effective tax rates for the 2019 fourth quarter and full year were favorably impacted by the retroactive reinstatement of certain expired energy tax credits under The Further Consolidated Appropriations Act, which resulted in the Company recognizing a tax benefit of approximately $15,100,000 in the fourth quarter of 2019 related to homes settled in 2018 and 2019.  The Company recognized energy tax credits of approximately $3,000,000 and $10,200,000 for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2020, respectively.

Additionally, the effective tax rate in each period in 2020 and 2019 was favorably impacted by the recognition of an income tax benefit related to excess tax benefits from stock option exercises totaling $11,891,000 and $92,234,000 for three and twelve months ended December 31, 2020, respectively, and $14,657,000 and $101,466,000, for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2019, respectively.

Other Matters - COVID-19

The COVID-19 pandemic has had a significant impact on all facets of our business.  Our primary focus as we face this challenge is to do everything we can to ensure the safety and well-being of our employees, customers and trade partners. We are currently able to operate in all of the markets we serve. In each of our markets, we continue to operate in accordance with the safety guidelines issued by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention as well as state and local guidelines.

There continues to be uncertainty regarding the extent and timing of disruption to our business that may result from COVID-19 and related governmental actions.  There is also uncertainty as to the effects of economic relief efforts on the U.S. economy, unemployment, consumer confidence, demand for our homes and the mortgage market, including lending standards and secondary mortgage markets. We are unable to predict the extent to which this will impact our operational and financial performance including the impact of future developments such as the duration and spread of COVID-19, corresponding governmental actions, and the impact of such on our employees, customers and trade partners.

About NVR

NVR, Inc. operates in two business segments:  homebuilding and mortgage banking.  The homebuilding segment sells and builds homes under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes and Heartland Homes trade names, and operates in thirty-three metropolitan areas in fourteen states and Washington, D.C.  For more information about NVR, Inc. and its brands, see www.nvrinc.com, www.ryanhomes.com, www.nvhomes.com and www.heartlandluxuryhomes.com.

Some of the statements in this release made by the Company constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended.  Certain, but not necessarily all, of such forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology, such as "believes," "expects," "may," "will," "should" or "anticipates" or the negative thereof or other comparable terminology.  All statements other than of historical facts are forward-looking statements.  Forward-looking statements contained in this document may include those regarding market trends, NVR's financial position, business strategy, the outcome of pending litigation, investigations or similar contingencies, projected plans and objectives of management for future operations.  Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results or performance of NVR to be materially different from future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements.  Such risk factors include, but are not limited to the following: the impact of COVID-19 on the economy; general economic and business conditions (on both a national and regional level); interest rate changes; access to suitable financing by NVR and NVR's customers; increased regulation in the mortgage banking industry; the ability of our mortgage banking subsidiary to sell loans it originates into the secondary market; competition; the availability and cost of land and other raw materials used by NVR in its homebuilding operations; shortages of labor; weather related slow-downs; building moratoriums; governmental regulation; fluctuation and volatility of stock and other financial markets; mortgage financing availability; and other factors over which NVR has little or no control.  NVR undertakes no obligation to update such forward-looking statements except as required by law.

NVR, Inc.

Consolidated Statements of Income

(in thousands, except per share data)







Three Months Ended December 31,



Twelve Months Ended December 31,





2020



2019



2020



2019





(Unaudited)



(Unaudited)



(Unaudited)





Homebuilding:

















Revenues



$

2,263,673





$

1,946,859





$

7,328,889





$

7,220,844



Other income



7,206





6,513





16,938





24,779



Cost of sales



(1,822,121)





(1,567,392)





(5,937,401)





(5,849,862)



Selling, general and administrative



(112,398)





(109,634)





(431,008)





(447,547)



Operating income



336,360





276,346





977,418





948,214



Interest expense



(12,769)





(6,301)





(39,458)





(24,335)



Homebuilding income



323,591





270,045





937,960





923,879





















Mortgage Banking:

















Mortgage banking fees



80,342





43,336





208,034





167,820



Interest income



2,385





3,232





8,930





12,142



Other income



1,034





818





3,249





2,857



General and administrative



(21,577)





(21,859)





(78,726)





(79,858)



Interest expense



(405)





(270)





(1,414)





(1,045)



Mortgage banking income



61,779





25,257





140,073





101,916





















Income before taxes



385,370





295,302





1,078,033





1,025,795



Income tax expense



(80,366)





(39,165)





(176,785)





(147,256)





















Net income



$

305,004





$

256,137





$

901,248





$

878,539





















Basic earnings per share



$

82.08





$

69.78





$

244.11





$

241.31





















Diluted earnings per share



$

76.93





$

64.41





$

230.11





$

221.13





















Basic weighted average shares outstanding



3,716





3,671





3,692





3,641





















Diluted weighted average shares outstanding



3,965





3,977





3,917





3,973



 

NVR, Inc.

Consolidated Balance Sheets

(in thousands, except share and per share data)

















December 31, 2020



December 31, 2019

ASSETS



(Unaudited)





Homebuilding:









Cash and cash equivalents



$

2,714,720





$

1,110,892



Restricted cash



28,912





17,943



Receivables



18,299





18,278



Inventory:









Lots and housing units, covered under sales agreements with customers



1,484,936





1,075,420



Unsold lots and housing units



123,197





184,352



Land under development



62,790





69,196



Building materials and other



38,159





18,320







1,709,082





1,347,288













Contract land deposits, net



387,628





413,851



Property, plant and equipment, net



57,786





52,260



Operating lease right-of-use assets



53,110





63,825



Reorganization value in excess of amounts allocable to identifiable assets, net



41,580





41,580



Deferred tax asset, net



132,980





115,731



Other assets



70,419





60,413







5,214,516





3,242,061



Mortgage Banking:









Cash and cash equivalents



63,547





29,412



Restricted cash



2,334





2,276



Mortgage loans held for sale, net



449,760





492,125



Property and equipment, net



4,544





5,828



Operating lease right-of-use assets



12,439





13,345



Reorganization value in excess of amounts allocable to identifiable assets, net



7,347





7,347



Other assets



22,654





17,421







562,625





567,754



Total assets



$

5,777,141





$

3,809,815













 

NVR, Inc.

Consolidated Balance Sheets (Continued)

(in thousands, except share and per share data)

















December 31, 2020



December 31, 2019

LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY



(Unaudited)





Homebuilding:









Accounts payable



$

339,867





$

262,987



Accrued expenses and other liabilities



440,671





346,035



Customer deposits



240,758





131,886



Operating lease liabilities



59,357





71,095



Senior notes



1,517,395





598,301







2,598,048





1,410,304



Mortgage Banking:









Accounts payable and other liabilities



62,720





43,985



Operating lease liabilities



13,299





14,282







76,019





58,267



Total liabilities



2,674,067





1,468,571













Commitments and contingencies



















Shareholders' equity:









Common stock, $0.01 par value; 60,000,000 shares authorized; 20,555,330 shares issued as of both December 31, 2020 and December 31, 2019



206





206



Additional paid-in capital



2,214,426





2,055,407



Deferred compensation trust – 106,697 and 107,295 shares of NVR, Inc. common stock as of December 31, 2020 and December 31, 2019, respectively



(16,710)





(16,912)



Deferred compensation liability



16,710





16,912



Retained earnings



8,811,120





7,909,872



Less treasury stock at cost – 16,859,753 and 16,922,558 shares as of December 31, 2020 and December 31, 2019, respectively



(7,922,678)





(7,624,241)



Total shareholders' equity



3,103,074





2,341,244



Total liabilities and shareholders' equity



$

5,777,141





$

3,809,815













 

NVR, Inc.

Operating Activity

(dollars in thousands)

(unaudited)







































Three Months Ended December 31,



Twelve Months Ended December 31,





2020



2019



2020



2019





Units



Average

Price



Units



Average

Price



Units



Average

Price



Units



Average

Price

New orders, net of cancellations:





























Mid Atlantic (1)



2,196



$

474.2



1,947



$

443.2



9,230



$

453.8



8,799



$

424.4

North East (2)



469



$

446.9



349



$

425.1



1,738



$

416.6



1,349



$

390.8

Mid East (3)



1,375



$

346.7



997



$

327.3



5,780



$

330.9



4,628



$

323.2

South East (4)



1,445



$

315.7



1,099



$

305.9



6,334



$

307.7



4,760



$

302.6

Total



5,485



$

398.1



4,392



$

381.1



23,082



$

380.1



19,536



$

368.4









































































Three Months Ended December 31,



Twelve Months Ended December 31,





2020



2019



2020



2019





Units



Average

Price



Units



Average

Price



Units



Average

Price



Units



Average

Price

Settlements:

































Mid Atlantic (1)



2,465



$

448.3



2,445



$

419.7



8,363



$

438.6



9,335



$

417.9

North East (2)



436



$

404.7



392



$

382.4



1,375



$

391.8



1,325



$

388.5

Mid East (3)



1,539



$

324.2



1,239



$

320.0



4,719



$

323.1



4,621



$

324.8

South East (4)



1,620



$

298.2



1,255



$

298.2



5,309



$

300.8



4,387



$

297.1

Total



6,060



$

373.5



5,331



$

365.2



19,766



$

370.8



19,668



$

367.1



































 





As of December 31, 2020



As of December 31, 2019





Units



Average Price



Units



Average Price

Backlog:

















Mid Atlantic (1)



4,479





$

470.9





3,612





$

440.1



North East (2)



950





$

447.8





587





$

408.8



Mid East (3)



2,874





$

344.5





1,813





$

332.0



South East (4)



3,246





$

323.7





2,221





$

314.6



Total



11,549





$

396.2





8,233





$

380.2





















 

NVR, Inc.

Operating Activity (Continued)

(dollars in thousands)

(unaudited)























Three Months Ended December 31,



Twelve Months Ended December 31,





2020



2019



2020



2019

Average active communities:

















Mid Atlantic (1)



162



201



177



206

North East (2)



38



36



40



33

Mid East (3)



136



143



138



134

South East (4)



106



107



112



97

Total



442



487



467



470









































Three Months Ended December 31,



Twelve Months Ended December 31,





2020



2019



2020



2019

Homebuilding data:

















New order cancellation rate



12

%



16

%



15

%



15

%

Lots controlled at end of period











105,700





104,900





















Mortgage banking data:

















Loan closings



$

1,659,219





$

1,418,742





$

5,317,811





$

5,164,725



Capture rate



90

%



91

%



90

%



90

%



















Common stock information:

















Shares outstanding at end of period











3,695,577





3,632,772



Number of shares repurchased



38,735





91,286





96,346





220,965



Aggregate cost of shares repurchased



$

154,496





$

332,875





$

371,078





$

698,417







(1)

Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia, Delaware and Washington, D.C.

(2)

New Jersey and Eastern Pennsylvania

(3)

New York, Ohio, Western Pennsylvania, Indiana and Illinois

(4)

North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee and Florida

 

