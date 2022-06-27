NW Sports Physical Therapy Inc.

NW Sports Physical Therapy Inc.

 By Upstream Rehabilitation

At 5730 Ruddell Road, Suite A

LACEY, Wash., June 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- NW Sports Physical Therapy Inc. opened an outpatient clinic today at 5730 Ruddell Road, Suite A, its 13th location in the South Puget Sound region.

The clinic operates 8 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. Monday and Wednesday; 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday; and 7 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Friday. To make an appointment, call 360-338-3901 or visit nwsportspt.com.

The clinic offers in-clinic and telehealth options for outpatient orthopedic physical therapy, including manual therapy, injury prevention, return to performance, total joint replacement, concussion management and vestibular rehabilitation programs.

Clinic director Jeanette McKim earned a bachelor's degree in physiotherapy in Edinburgh, Scotland, and a transitional doctor of physical therapy degree from the University of Medical Sciences Arizona.

McKim has clinical experience in respiratory therapy, industrial rehabilitation, splinting and taping, and neuro-developmental pediatrics.

NW Sports, which also has two Seattle clinics, is part of the Upstream Rehabilitation family of clinical care. NW Sports offers access to care within 24 hours and works with all insurance types. 

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/nw-sports-physical-therapy-opens-lacey-wash-outpatient-clinic-301575929.html

SOURCE Upstream Rehabilitation

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate or offensive posts may be removed by the moderator. Posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language or memes are automatically removed, to the best of its ability, by a pre-programmed algorithm. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.