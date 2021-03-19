BIRMINGHAM, Ala., March 19, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- NXTsoft (nxtsoft.com), the market leader in secure, comprehensive and complete API connectivity, announced an API integration partnership with 3530 Technologies (3530tech.com) to deliver its flagship lending solution CreditCore® to community financial institutions.
CreditCore® is a modernized cloud-based lending solution that helps community financial institutions manage consumer, small business & SBA loans all in one platform. CreditCore® empowers banks and credit unions to make more loans quickly and with less costs associated, reduce redundant data entry, improve fair lending audit results and more.
With NXTsoft's API connectivity to all major U.S.-based core providers such as Fiserv, FIS, Jack Henry, Temenos and more, CreditCore® looked to NXTsoft's OmniConnect solution to break down the integration barrier they were experiencing with their community financial institution-focused lending software.
Adair Taulbee, COO and co-founder of 3530 Technologies said the company is passionate about what their CreditCore® suite of lending solutions brings to the table as far as providing community financial institutions with a powerful solution that addresses consumer lending, online lending, small business lending and SBA (7) lending, but that CreditCore® was facing challenges when it came to integration.
"With NXTsoft already having API connectivity to all major core and online banking systems, this partnership was a slam dunk for us," said Taulbee. "Now we can go to the market with CreditCore® with the message that we have a standardized integration solution for whatever core or online banking solution the financial institution is using. This will help us speed up our sales process and will positively impact our implementation process," she said.
"NXTsoft's goal is to make it easier for our partners to sell their solutions," said David Brasfield. "When Fintechs can focus on developing and selling their own solution instead of developing core connectivity, the entire sales, implementation and support process runs much more efficiently. CreditCore® is an excellent lending solution and NXTsoft is pleased to ensure their financial institution customers that the solution will work with their core system as it was designed," he said.
NXTsoft has been in API marketspace for over 25 years and has over 1000 financial institutions currently utilizing its secure API solution to transmit real-time directly to third party applications. NXTsoft's API connectivity expertise is demonstrated through the established connections it has developed between Fintech companies and financial institutions that are featured in the NXTsoft API marketplace found at nxtsoft.com/marketplace.
About NXTsoft
NXTsoft is headquartered in Birmingham and has offices in Orlando, Atlanta, and Denver. NXTsoft is the market leader in secure, comprehensive, and complete workflow API connectivity, connecting Fintech companies to banks and credit unions throughout the United States. NXTsoft's other solutions include data security, data analytics, data management and data migration. NXTsoft's products and services help businesses secure, connect and optimize their data to maximize revenue opportunities, enhance profitability, and mitigate cybersecurity risk. For more information visit http://www.nxtsoft.com, email info@nxtsoft.com or call 1-800-915-3381.
About 3530 Technologies
3530 Technologies, headquartered in Arlington, Texas is founded on the principles and values of focusing on the client partner relationship as well as providing a best-in-class loan origination solution to lending institutions in the U.S., 3530 is the preeminent vendor partner of choice for institutions who are thirsty for positive change. For more information visit http://www.3530tech.com.
Media Contact
Karly Field, NXTsoft, 800-915-3381, kfield@nxtsoft.com
SOURCE NXTsoft