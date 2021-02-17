NEW YORK, Feb. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Nyca Partners today announces that Jeremy Solomon has been named Partner and Sol Lee becomes Principal. Sol and Jeremy exemplify the energy, passion, expertise, and humanity that are foundational attributes of the firm. Their promotion is a recognition of both their high caliber and an expansion of the senior talent at Nyca.
Jeremy joined at the beginning of the pandemic and quickly identified new investment opportunities shaped by immediate needs of financial companies, which led to investments in Blooma (CRE lending platform) and Railz (APIs for accounting data). Jeremy's passion for fintech began during his experience helping build an East African microfinance bank, where he saw the power of basic technology to provide fair and transparent financial products to the masses. He started his career as a financial services banker at Lehman Brothers and corporate development team member at Deutsche Bank.
According to Managing Partner Hans Morris, "Although Jeremy only joined Nyca last March, he has been on our radar as a senior operating executive at three portfolio companies: LendingClub, Affirm, and Aven., Additionally, having been the first employee at SoFi, he is an experienced builder of fintech companies from launch to scale. His focus on bank and lending modernization aligns with Nyca's vision for the future of financial services."
Sol Lee joined Nyca Partners four years ago after spending her early career at MasterCard and on the payments team at Uber. While she still keeps her focus on payments, she has been involved in many of the firm's investments in Fund III, including Smartrr (subscription commerce), Savi (student loan forgiveness), FinLync (treasury & real-time payments), and Ethic (ESG investing). Sol's achievements and insights have been recognized outside Nyca as well, as evidenced by her being named last year as one of "NYC FinTech Women's 50 Inspiring FinTech Females."
Hans Morris continued, "Sol has been an integral part of the team since our early years and continues to bring a valuable perspective to our investment decisions. Today's promotion is indicative of Sol's value to date as well as the faith we have in her future with us. While 2020 was unlike any year in our collective lifetimes, thanks to Jeremy, Sol, and the rest of the Nyca team, we continued to create value for our investors, our portfolio companies and their customers."
Nyca is a leading venture capital firm focused on connecting innovative companies to the global financial system. With over $500 million under management and investments in more than 75 portfolio companies, Nyca is one of the premier fintech venture capital firms in the world. Investors include top global financial institutions as well as individuals through its unique Limited Partner Advisor model, which brings together over 70 of the most respected people in the financial services industry as both investors and advisors.
