NEW YORK, June 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- NYU Langone Fertility Center, a nationally renowned provider of fertility care, announced today the opening of its new satellite location in the heart of New York City, NYU Langone Fertility Center NoMad. The Fertility Center is operated in partnership with NYU Langone Health, one of the nation's premier academic medical centers, and is part of The Prelude Network, the largest provider of comprehensive fertility services in the U.S.
Located just north of Madison Square Park at 109 West 27th Street, the newly designed 5,000 square foot space welcomes new patient consultations, diagnostic evaluations – including bloodwork and ultrasounds, follow up appointments, and all routine non-surgical procedures. The NoMad office offers easy access to patients throughout New York and New Jersey and is steps away from subway stations (1, B, D, N, Q, R, W) and PATH trains (23rd & 6th Ave and 33rd & 6th Ave). Patients traveling through Penn Station or Grand Central Station can reach the calm, light-filled NoMad office within minutes via walk, subway or a short cab ride.
Spearheaded by Brooke Hodes Wertz, MD, MPH, the NYU Langone Fertility Center NoMad team will include Shannon DeVore, MD, and Jennifer Blakemore, MD. Specializing in all aspects of reproductive endocrinology and infertility, the team will care for patients undergoing treatment for in vitro fertilization (IVF), intrauterine insemination (IUI), fertility preservation ("egg freezing"), fertility assessments and third-party reproduction, among other services.
"We are proud to serve all families with world class treatment options," says Dr. Brooke Hodes Wertz, Associate Professor in the Department of Obstetrics and Gynecology at NYU Langone Health, "and we are thrilled to expand the Fertility Center's ability to provide comprehensive, compassionate fertility care in this new environment."
The NoMad physician team represents the growth of the Fertility Center, as well as the industry's female reproductive endocrinologists. It also represents how – despite the COVID-19 pandemic which forced the disruption of fertility care for many patients in New York City and across the nation – NYU Langone Fertility Center continues on a path of growth and remains steadfast in its commitment to deliver data-driven guidance and exceptional clinical care to patients seeking fertility treatment options.
"The fertility industry found itself in unprecedented waters, trying to navigate patient care in a COVID-19 world that kept patients and staff safe, while at the same time provided expert care to patients who were on a journey to build their families," says TJ Farnsworth, Founder and CEO of Inception, the parent company to The Prelude Network. "We are fortunate that NYU Langone Fertility Center, like many clinics within The Prelude Network, has not only weathered this storm but continues to grow and provide patients with compassionate, comprehensive and expert care."
"NYU Langone Fertility Center has helped thousands of patients realize their dreams of having a family, and we look forward to welcoming patients to our new NoMad location, where they will experience our excellent clinical outcomes and individualized fertility care," says James A. Grifo, MD, PhD, Program Director NYU Langone Fertility Center/Chief Executive Physician Inception Fertility and professor in the Department of Obstetrics and Gynecology at NYU Langone Health. "This office represents a new chapter of growth for NYU Langone Fertility Center and an expansion of our ability to lead NYC forward, making the world a better place one loved, cherished baby at a time."
NYU Langone Fertility Center's main office is located at 660 First Avenue in New York City, where patients receive consultations, diagnostic evaluations, surgical procedures, and embryology and andrology services. To learn more please visit https://www.fertilityny.org/ or call (212) 263-8990.
About NYU Langone Fertility Center
NYU Langone Fertility Center provides world class science and exceptional clinical care to patients seeking fertility treatment. For over 25 years, the Fertility Center has been on a mission to help educate women and men about their reproductive health, and to deliver data-driven guidance at each step in the fertility care process. NYU Langone Fertility Center is proud to serve all families with compassionate, individualized, and cost-effective treatment options.
The Fertility Center has helped thousands of patients realize their dreams of having a family, and its dedicated physicians have over 125 years of collective experience performing IVF. Each physician is certified in Reproductive Endocrinology and Infertility (REI) with the American Board of Obstetrics and Gynecology, and many of its physicians also hold Professor or Assistant Professor positions within the Department of Obstetrics and Gynecology at NYU Langone Health. While they are physicians first and foremost, the Fertility Center's physicians are also active participants in clinical research to advance the safety, success, and affordability of fertility care.
About NYU Langone Health
NYU Langone Health is a world-class, patient-centered, integrated academic medical center, known for its excellence in clinical care, research, and education. Included in the 200+ locations throughout the New York area are six inpatient locations: Tisch Hospital, its flagship acute-care facility; Kimmel Pavilion, its state-of-the-art healthcare facility, opened in 2018; Rusk Rehabilitation, ranked as one of the top 10 rehabilitation programs in the country; NYU Langone Orthopedic Hospital, a dedicated inpatient orthopedic hospital with all musculoskeletal specialties ranked top 10 in the country; Hassenfeld Children's Hospital at NYU Langone, a comprehensive pediatric hospital supporting a full array of children's health services; and NYU Langone Hospital—Brooklyn, a full-service teaching hospital and level 1 trauma center located in Sunset Park, Brooklyn. Also part of NYU Langone Health is the Laura and Isaac Perlmutter Cancer Center, a National Cancer Institute–designated cancer center, and NYU Grossman School of Medicine, which since 1841 has trained thousands of physicians and scientists who have helped to shape the course of medical history.
About The Prelude Network
The Prelude Network (Prelude), the fastest-growing network of fertility clinics and largest provider of comprehensive fertility services in the U.S., is the clinic network of Inception- a company whose mission is to shift the paradigm of the fertility market by raising the standard of care, streamlining fragmented components into an integrated system and enhancing the overall patient experience.
Each clinic, as part of the Prelude Network, is committed to delivering the highest level of personalized fertility care by the nation's leading reproductive endocrinologists, embryologists and practitioners by focusing on an excellence in science, medicine and the patient experience. The growing Prelude Network has over 40 total locations nationwide, offering a wide range of fertility services including egg freezing, IVF, genetic testing and egg/embryo storage, among others.
About Inception Fertility
Inception Fertility was founded in 2015 with an ambitious goal to create a family of organizations intent on improving the way patients experience their fertility journey. Its mission is to shift the paradigm of the fertility market by raising the standard of care, streamlining fragmented components into an integrated system and enhancing the overall patient experience.
Built by patients for patients, Inception's purpose is to achieve the highest bar in experience, science, and medicine. This drives patient convenience, streamlined communications and clinical continuity, all of which work together to reduce stress, enhance each patient's experience and achieve better outcomes.
Inception is the parent company to The Prelude Network, the fastest-growing network of fertility clinics and largest provider of comprehensive fertility services in the U.S., and MyEggBank, one of the largest frozen donor egg banks in North America.
Through its growing family of national organizations, Inception is working to deliver on its promise to push the envelope of what is possible for exceeding the expectations of patients seeking fertility treatment.
