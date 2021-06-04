NEW YORK, June 4, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Given the rapidly increasing interest in the field of public health, the NYU School of Global Public Health is partnering with the New York advertising agency DeVito/Verdi to best communicate the school's unique standing, its bold mission and its diverse curriculum to prospective students.
The Manhattan-based school has been experiencing a steady rise in applications and queries from students seeking to explore the discipline following the onset of the pandemic.
The creatively driven DeVito/Verdi will develop a comprehensive digital advertising campaign aimed at tapping into the dramatic interest in the field, as it seeks to increase the student body of future pioneers in global health studies. The work will target recent college graduates, high school graduates, and those considering a career switch. The school offers a number of programs for those interested in everything from completing a certificates program, to earning bachelor's, master's or doctoral degrees.
The School of Global Public Health at New York University, which was formed just six years ago, and gained full accreditation by the Council on Education for Public Health four years later, offers more than a half-dozen certificate programs, a doctorate in philosophy in public health, four masters programs, and 13 Global Public Health majors. Its mission is to prepare the next generation of public health pioneers with the tools and skills necessary to "reinvent the public health paradigm."
"Prior to the pandemic, the field of public health might have been a somewhat perplexing one, not on everyone's radar," said Cheryl G. Healton, DrPH, Dean of NYU GPH. "One year later, the nation fully grasps that public health systems are equally as critical as the nation's high-speed broadband, energy and transportation infrastructures. We are excited to work with DeVito/Verdi to communicate that to prospective students as their contributions to reimagining and rebuilding the nation's public health responses are more vital than ever," she said.
The agency will introduce various creative executions via digital display ads, social media, search and video across a number of platforms. The campaign is expected to debut this summer.
"I can't think of any field of study that is more intriguing and in demand than global public health, and there isn't a school offering degrees in the discipline that is situated more at the nexus of so many world cultures," said Ellis Verdi, president of DeVito/Verdi. "It's a fascinating opportunity to be tasked with attracting the next generation of experts committed to improving health across the globe."
Recently, the Cuomo Administration and The Partnership for New York City jointly engaged DeVito/Verdi to create a health awareness campaign around COVID safety protocols. Healthcare marketing has long been one of the agency's strengths, as it has handled a number of award-winning campaigns for such noted institutions as Mount Sinai Medical Center (NYC), Massachusetts General Hospital, Northwell Health, UChicago Medicine, and Scripps Health.
About The NYU School of Global Public Health
The school's mission is to reinvent the public health paradigm by inspiring innovative scholarship, practice and leadership across boundaries. Its vision is to significantly improve the health of populations by pioneering solutions that advance health equity around the world, today and tomorrow. And its values underscore: Community, Diversity, Happiness, Integrity, Respect, Trust and a Commitment to Value Everyone Equally— irrespective of stature, appointment or seniority.
About DeVito/Verdi
DeVito/Verdi, a privately held company, has been recognized as one of the most exceptional creative agencies in the industry. It has been voted "Best Agency" six times by the advertising industry group, the AAAA, and has created some of the most memorable ad campaigns of the past 25 years. Its lengthy list of industry awards includes the top prizes at the Clios, Radio Mercury, Cannes, Andy, Addy and One Show award ceremonies.
