DALLAS, Dec. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- In recent months, two Dallas-based entrepreneurs have brought their companies together to collaborate on projects with a common goal in mind: building a model for an eco-friendly future of sustainable energy in Texas. eCarra CEO Rock Robinson and his team have developed a rideshare app that is revolutionizing the way the industry operates by using exclusively electric vehicles (EVs) to reduce carbon emissions. Brad Stutzman, CEO of O3 Energy recognized the significance of eCarra's efforts to establish their environment-first model throughout major cities in Texas. O3 Energy has a similar mission, and has been dedicated to making solar energy more accessible with widespread commercial and residential solar development projects. Together, the two companies have devoted their time and technology in a joint effort to bring creative sustainable practices to not just their shared local sector, but across the country.
eCarra's approach is unique in that it presents a completely re-envisioned concept for an industry that can often be cited as a direct source of significant carbon emissions. Their EV-only concept disrupts the very notion that ridesharing cannot simultaneously be both an efficient and sustainable practice. By partnering with O3 Energy, it can be ensured that every part of the process--both when the vehicles are moving and when they're stopped--is utilizing eco-friendly practices. One particular project that has been at the forefront of the companies' efforts is planning and installing solar parking lots and charging stations. By implementing solar canopies in parking lots, not only can costs for EV charging be dramatically reduced, but the entire charging operation can be fueled with renewable energy. ""The sun drops 84,000 terawatts of energy on us every day for free," Rock Robinson explains. "All we have to do is harness it and use it!" This creates an incredible cycle of clean energy, where no harmful emissions are being expelled while the cars are running, and the energy is generated using natural resources when the cars are charging.
What the collaboration of these companies represents is undoubtedly a huge step toward a unified, concentrated push for sustainability across industries. O3 Energy was founded with the goal in mind of providing value to their clients without sacrificing sustainability and safety. "By partnering up with eCarra, we are able at O3 Energy to better serve both the environment and communities, starting in their very own backyard in the Dallas-Fort Worth area," says Brad Stutzman. "I am very excited about EV charging and solar being an integral part of our future." Both companies have incredibly innovative and impactful environment-forward mindsets, and this partnership is an opportunity to bring even more ideas into fruition. Using their aligned resources and mentalities, eCarra and O3 Energy have established a union borne out of ingenuity and awareness that will provide for both local and large-scale communities while benefitting the entire planet.
About O3 Energy
Since 2011, Dallas-based O3 Energy has provided energy solutions to heavy power users. It specializes in the development, construction, and operations of energy generation systems and facilities. The company provides clients with affordable clean energy through onsite generation. For more information, please visit o3energy.com.
About eCarra
eCarra is the new #GreenStandard of ridesharing, built for innovators and forward thinkers. The company's all-electric vehicle fleets provide an eco-luxe rideshare experience while pursuing sustainable practices to reduce emissions. To learn more, visit www.ecarra.com.
