NWS Weather Alert NOTE: This information is provided by the National Weather Service. Forecast may differ from local information provided by our own 69News Meteorologists

...FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 630 AM EDT THIS MORNING... * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...A portion of east central Pennsylvania...including the following county...Lehigh. * WHEN...Until 630 AM EDT. * IMPACTS...Flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations is imminent or occurring. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 1235 AM EDT, flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly across portions of the warned area. Between 1.5 and 3.5 inches of rain have fallen. - For Little Lehigh at Trexlertown near Little Lehigh Creek: At 12:15am the stage was 4.39 feet. Flood Stage is 4.5 feet. ... For Spring Creek at Trexlertown at Spring Creek: At 11:30pm the stage was 4.44 feet. Flood Stage is 4.5 feet. ... For Little Lehigh at Allentown: At 11:30pm the stage was 4.29 feet. Flood Stage is 5 feet. - This includes the following highways... Interstate 78 in Pennsylvania between mile markers 54 and 60. Northeast Extension between mile markers 53 and 56. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. &&