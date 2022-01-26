PHILADELPHIA, Jan. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- O3 World, a customer experience consultancy, announced that Mahesh Gaitonde joined the company as its chief digital officer. Mahesh comes to O3 from Capgemini, where he led its Content Services Practice for North America. Mahesh will help lead strategy and innovation work and expand O3's strategic partnerships worldwide.
Mahesh's experience in leading global digital consultancy practices will help O3 strengthen and develop its core service offerings, especially leaning on strategic solutions that can drive end-to-end customer experience (CX) transformation for clients. He brings over 20 years of leadership and management experience in all phases of digital product and solution development, combining vision, strategy, and creativity with innovative and pragmatic approaches to solving business problems. During his long and tenured career, he has delivered transformative business solutions in healthcare, life sciences, media, retail, and financial services.
"O3 recognizes that no matter your industry, this is a time of immense change that demands innovative solutions as customer expectations have never been higher," said Mahesh Gaitonde, chief digital officer at O3 World. "I'm excited to join a team that understands that every company must be digital-first, regardless of whether they serve B2B or B2C markets."
With his deep understanding of enterprise needs and best practices, Mahesh will support O3 as it builds innovative solutions that serve the needs of its clients and expand the agency's work with strategic partners. Clients like Children's Hospital of Philadelphia, Sungard, Caron Treatment Centers, Vertex, and SEI Investments, rely on O3 to help them increase customer loyalty and engagement to forge deeper relationships and improve ROI.
"Mahesh's deep understanding of the intersection of business, technology and customer experience makes him ideally suited to propel O3 into its next phase of growth," said Keith Scandone, CEO of O3 World. "He is known in the industry for his ability to level-up and scale high-performance teams and works hard to help companies truly connect and engage with their customers. We're excited to work alongside Mahesh and have him join our leadership team."
About O3 World
O3 is a customer experience consultancy that helps enterprises build seamless and accessible experiences across their customer journey. Headquartered in Philadelphia, O3 World emphasizes a balanced approach to design, innovative technology solutions, and award-winning agency culture. To learn more, visit http://www.o3world.com.
Media Contact
Sam Bye, O3 World, (215) 592-4739, o3world@metiscomm.com
SOURCE O3 World