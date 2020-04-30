DALLAS, April 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Oakview Capital Management ("Oakview"), an independent registered investment advisor, today announced Jeff Fahrenbruch has joined the firm as a principal. Fahrenbruch previously served as Managing Director and Equity Portfolio Manager at Barrow, Hanley, Mewhinney & Strauss LLC ("BHMS"), where he managed the Vanguard Windsor II and Large Cap Value portfolios. Prior to joining BHMS, Fahrenbruch worked at Westwood Holdings Group with Oakview principals Corey Henegar and Jay Singhania.
"We've been carefully seeking the ideal addition to our investment team, and Jeff's success speaks for itself," said Patrick Malone, Oakview's founder. "We have known Jeff for decades, and he shares our disciplined approach to value investing and active management. Jeff is an outstanding cultural fit for Oakview and will be an invaluable asset for us and our investors."
Oakview's fundamental value strategy, launched in 2010, invests in companies with strong business models and cash flows that are overlooked by most market participants. The investment team is comprised of senior-level professionals with extensive research and portfolio management experience.
"I have long admired Oakview's stock picking and focus on downside protection," commented Fahrenbruch. "More importantly, Corey, Patrick and Jay have consistently made investor-friendly decisions and built a firm that I'm extremely proud to join."
About Oakview Capital Management:
Dallas-based Oakview Capital Management is an independent registered investment advisory firm. Corey Henegar and Patrick Malone formed Oakview to pursue a concentrated equity strategy with a long-term, fundamental value focus unconstrained by traditional investment mandates. Oakview currently manages $300 million for institutions and high net worth clients. www.oakviewcm.com
