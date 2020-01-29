MOBILE, Ala., Jan. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Oakworth Capital Bank is pleased to announce that Patrick Ladd has joined the company to serve the South Alabama market as Client Advisor of Commercial Banking.
Patrick Ladd brings over 20 years of financial services experience. He will focus on developing and managing relationships with commercial businesses and professional practices in South Alabama.
"We are excited to have Patrick on our team. His experience and reputation in the financial services industry will enhance our ability to continue to deliver on our core values to the South Alabama market," said Lee Hammons, Managing Director, Market Leader. "Adding Patrick to our team will ensure we continue our trend of successful expansion and quality service to our clients."
Oakworth's associates are comprised of individuals who share Oakworth's vision of "Redefining Financial Services" while demonstrating leadership through our shared core values (Golden Rule, Character, Professionalism, Innovative/Creative Spirit, and Work Ethic).
