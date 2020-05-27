CHICAGO, May 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Premium, natural skincare brand, Oars + Alps, is proud to introduce their campaign and partnership with Arizona Cardinals wide receiver, DeAndre Hopkins. Rolling out today via OarsAndAlps.com, and on the brand's social channels, email blasts and video promotions across broadcast mediums, the campaign will feature how Hopkins "Takes to the Oars" both on and off the field.
"If the wind will not serve, take to the oars." This Latin proverb serves as the mission behind Oars + Alps; when faced with challenges one must look inwards for the strength and courage to overcome them to achieve your goals. This ideal holds true for football superstar DeAndre Hopkins, the face of the brand's "Take to the Oars" campaign. While many know Hopkins' talent on the field, what they may be unfamiliar with is his tenacity and resilience and how he has persisted through unimaginable personal and professional challenges to fight his way to the top and continues to surpass expectations.
"DeAndre is truly the person we think of when we say 'Take to the Oars,'" said Mia Duchnowski, CEO of Oars + Alps. "He has overcome and faced many adversities that have made him the person he is today and has done so with such grace, dignity and resilience," adds Laura Cox, CMO of Oars + Alps.
Oars + Alps released a teaser on May 19th and today officially launched the campaign. The video features Hopkins reminiscing on how his childhood dream became a reality while also inspiring and encouraging others to dream big. While Hopkins narrates, the video shows shots of Hopkins training and at home, using his favorite Oars + Alps products.
"I am honored to partner with the Oars + Alps team on the 'Take to the Oars' campaign. I actually approached them because I love their products," notes Hopkins. "For me, the brand's values are aligned with my own, and I admire Mia and Laura's vision. The never give up and never back down mentality is motivating. It reminds me of my mom, who has been an inspiration to me for my entire life."
For more information on Oars + Alps, please visit https://www.oarsandalps.com/pages/deandre-hopkins-take-to-the-oars and follow @OarsandAlps on Instagram.
About Oars + Alps:
Oars + Alps was started when founders Mia Duchnowski and Laura Lisowski Cox grew frustrated in finding products that were affordable, healthy and effective for their husbands' active lifestyles. Being adventurous and outdoorsy people, Duchnowski and Cox noticed there were limited options in the grooming space that combined high quality ingredients that were easily portable and no-fuss enough for a man's grooming routine. Every option was too expensive, full of chemicals, or tailored to women, which led them to create Oars + Alps. The name symbolizes their husbands' love for competitive rowing, snowboarding, skiing and cycling, and serves as a reminder to push through life's challenges by "Taking to the Oars" and achieving your goals.
About DeAndre Hopkins:
Since first stepping onto the field, DeAndre Hopkins has wooed crowds with his seemingly impossible catches and leaping end zone grabs. Drafted 27th overall in 2013, Hopkin's coveted play has earned him four Pro Bowl selections and three consecutive First Team All-Pro awards. He has caught 54 touchdowns in his seven seasons, is the second youngest player with 600 career receptions, led the NFL in receiving touchdowns in 2017 and dropped zero passes on 115 receptions in 2018. Off the field, DeAndre is known for his impeccable sense of fashion, entrepreneurship endeavors, and philanthropic efforts. He has been named to the Sport's Illustrated Fashionable 50 list two years in a row, owns his own real estate investment company, and enjoys giving back to the community, whether that's through including his mother's foundation, S.M.O.O.O.T.H., or other charitable organizations.