The Marina at Grande Dunes is the only marina in the city of Myrtle Beach and is nestled within the Grande Dunes community on the Intracoastal Waterway. The full-service marina has 126 slips, able to accommodate vessels up to 120 feet in length. The facility has state-of-the-art floating docks, non-ethanol gas & diesel fuel, pump out and power available for boaters. Other amenities at The Marina at Grande Dunes include an on-site restaurant (The Anchor Café), hotel (Marina Inn) and a ship store for snacks, merchandise and more. The Anchor Café features waterfront dining on the scenic Intracoastal Waterway. This property in South Carolina is ideally located for boaters and visitors, as it is just a few miles from Broadway at the Beach and other popular attractions in the area.
The Grande Dunes community has impressive top-notch amenities on-site as well. The Members Club has a clubhouse with dining options and abilities to host events, while the Ocean Club features breathtaking views of the Atlantic Ocean, allowing members and guests to explore the sandy beaches of Myrtle Beach. The Tennis Club, YMCA and Resort Course are all opportunities for fitness and family-fun activities too.
Oasis Marinas will oversee the day-to-day operations, facilities and grounds maintenance, marketing, and more. Oasis Marinas was founded by a group of boaters with executive expertise in hospitality and technology who are dedicated to creating a high-quality experience. The Oasis Marinas portfolio has reached 40 amazing properties, over 6,500 wet & dry slips under management, and hundreds of RV pads, spanning from the Northeast, Lake Erie, the Chesapeake Bay and Potomac, and down to the coast of Florida. This is Oasis Marinas first property under management on the ICW in the state of South Carolina.
"We are honored and humbled to be awarded this management contract and to be a part of this phenomenal community of Grande Dunes," said Oasis Marinas CEO and Founder, Dan Cowens. He went on to add, "This marina is a significant location for our company as it connects our properties in the Mid-Atlantic down the ICW to Florida. Our boaters now have a direct line on the Intracoastal Waterway, and the Grande Dunes community has resources up and down the east coast they can rely on. We are thrilled to be able to showcase our remarkable operations at The Marina at Grande Dunes."
Peter Kyte, Freehold Communities Division President, also added, "We couldn't be more thrilled to have contracted Oasis Marinas to manage The Marina at Grande Dunes. The team at Oasis has a wealth of knowledge and experience and will undoubtedly bring a fresh new experience for all boaters."
About Oasis Marinas
Oasis Marinas was founded in 2014 and is a privately held marina management company based out of Annapolis, MD. The company provides marina management services to marina owners that support all aspects of the marina, including boat slips, provisions, fuel docks and the associated contracts with the vendors running the maintenance services, restaurants, and other business services such as marina, including boat slips, provisions, fuel docks and the associated contracts with the vendors running the maintenance services, restaurants, and other business services such as marina redevelopment and construction. Oasis' mission is to incorporate a consistent, fun, welcoming, and well-maintained environment in every Oasis-managed marina. Learn more about us at http://www.oasismarinas.com.
